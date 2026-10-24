Dasha Has an Update for Fans After Undergoing Vocal Cord Nodule Surgery

Country singer Dasha won’t be singing for some time after undergoing vocal cord nodule surgery on Thursday, October 22. Speaking to Billboard last month, the “Austin” singer said that the nodes on her vocal cords were the result of extended speaking, not oversinging.

“It’s from the past two-and-a-half years of craziness that just hit me like a truck,” she shared. “You don’t really get a lot of sleep. You talk, talk, talk and you party and you sing. It just caught up with me.”

Taking to Instagram the day after surgery, Dasha shared an update with fans. In the video, the country songstress is seen resting in a hospital bed as she uses sign language to communicate with her followers.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 02: Dasha visits SiriusXM Studios on March 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dasha is currently recovering from vocal cord nodule surgery and, according to Billboard, will be unable to speak for two weeks. Fortunately, the country singer knows sign language, a valuable skill she learned in high school.

In an Instagram Reel shared the day after her procedure, Dasha used sign language from her hospital bed to reassure fans that she was doing okay following surgery.

“Hi, surgery just finished, all good,” she began. “My throat hurts like a [expletive], wow.”

“But, I’m going home and gonna sleep, sleep and sleep some more all day. And tomorrow I’m just gonna sleep,” she continued. “And I’m really hungry, yesterday I didn’t eat anything, but my mom is here and she’s amazing. I love you. And I’m all good, surgery went well.”

Just two days before she underwent surgery, Dasha shared a post on Instagram using sign language to speak to her fans as she was getting her hair and makeup done. “I can’t talk because I have nodes. I’m having vocal surgery in 2 days, so for two weeks I can’t talk, but I was thinking maybe people here on TikTok and Instagram or whatever can talk to me cause my friends here don’t know sign language.”

Dasha Reveals She’ll Need to ‘Retrain’ Her Brain On How to Speak Again

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Dasha visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 – Day 3 at Ole Red on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

While speaking to Billboard a month before surgery, Dasha revealed that she will undergo vocal rehabilitation afterward to help “retrain” her brain “on how to talk.”

“You have to retrain your brain on how to talk and you have to know when to exit the party early when you’re starting to hurt, which is not good for me,” she shared. The singer also revealed that she will be present at this year’s CMA Awards on November 18, but will need to remember to take it easy.

“I’ll be able to talk, but I can’t be out partying and stuff, which sucks. I’ll have to be chill, but I’ll still be at the awards,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dasha shared that “it’s gonna be fun” to get creative and make content for her fans while she rests her vocal cords. “Connect with fans in a different way,” she shared.