Travis Tritt Opens Up About Serious Health Battle

Country star Travis Tritt had a major health scare, and now he’s sharing details of it.

Tritt revealed a few weeks ago that he was recovering from pneumonia. His health challenges were serious enough that he had to cancel some concerts. But now there’s good news! The country singer revealed that the bout with pneumonia kept him off the road for weeks, but he’s now recovered enough to perform again. “I’m baaaack,” he started a video shared to his Instagram page. “Hi folks, Travis Tritt here.”

Travis Tritt Wrote That He Is ‘Back in the Saddle Again’

Getty Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the social media post, Tritt gave details about some October 2026 performances.

“Back in the saddle again after being off the road for several weeks as I recovered from pneumonia,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who sent me well wishes and prayers. They meant so much to me! I’m excited to play 3 shows this weekend starting in Durant, OK on 10/15, Tulsa, OK on 10/16 and Tomball, TX on October 17 at the Boots for Troops event. Can’t wait to play some good country music for you folks.”

In the video that accompanied the post, the country legend said that he was “struggling with trying to recoup from having pneumonia the last few weeks. And it’s been a rough go, but I’m finally back good enough to where I feel like normal again. So we are going back out on the road.” He said he was going to be performing “three major shows.”

He added that he was “looking forward to being out. But I wanted to say more than anything else, thank you to everyone who sent get well wishes, sent your prayers during the time that I was kind of down and out. It’s appreciated more than you’ll ever know. And I’m looking forward to being back out there again. I feel great. Looking forward to seeing you out on the road.”

Fans Expressed Care for Travis Tritt After His Announcement

Getty Travis Tritt attends Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tritt’s comment thread on Instagram filled up with fans wishing him the best. “Glad to see you’re getting back to your old self. But that stuff takes a lot out of a body. Don’t push yourself too hard. We need you for the long haul,” reflected one fan.

“Glad you are feeling better but you must make sure your health comes first. Prayers for a fantastic end of the year,” another person wrote. “My prayers are still with you Please take care of yourself pneumonia is something you can’t play around with God bless you and your family,” added another fan.

According to People, Tritt revealed that he had pneumonia in late September, so fans followed along with his health journey. “I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before,” he explained in a social media post. “I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish.” At that time, he felt it was necessary to reschedule two of his shows. He continued to share updates on his Instagram page. On September 30, he indicated that he was still recovering from pneumonia. The latest update came on October 14, 2026, and it was good news.