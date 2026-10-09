Country Superstar Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over ‘Serious’ Security Threat

Ella Langley‘s Friday, October 9 concert at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been cancelled due to a security threat, Tulsa’s News on 6 reports.

The 27-year-old singer, who skyrocketed to fame this year with her viral hit “Choosin’ Texas,” announced the cancellation on her Instagram approximately 30 minutes before showtime. Ella’s profile was significantly raised in 2024 with her duet with Riley Green “You Look Like You Love Me.” Other hits of hers include “Dandelion” and “Loving Life Again.”

Getty Ella Langley performs in September 2026.

She explained the show was called off because of “a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team.”

She called the decision to cancel “incredibly difficult” and said it was made on the advice of local authorities, the venue, and her own security team.

Langley apologetically told her fans, “I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am.” She emphasized how much she’d been looking forward to the performance, but that she had to put safety first, saying, ” I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

The News on 6 report says the station was told by police there was a “a false bomb threat call,” but k-9 officers conducted a sweep and “found no indication of a threat.” The report adds that Tulsa police did not advise the BOK Center to cancel.

The concerning incident comes almost a decade after the horrifying tragedy when Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England concert was bombed on May 22, 2017. 22 people lost their lives, and over 100 were injured.

Ella Langley’s Hit ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Has Broken the Record for Most Weeks Ever on the Billboard Hot 100

Play

Langley dominated Billboard with “Choosin’ Texas” for a record 24 weeks, from February 29 until October 5, when Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” took over the top spot. Langley’s smash hit surpassed the previous Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which spent 22 weeks atop the chart.

Ella Langley Is Not the Only Artist to Suffer Recent Concert Security Trouble

Play

Back in July, the third and final night of Jay Z’s concert series at Yankee Stadium was delayed by several hours after a security breech caused a “full lockdown” of Yankee Stadium.

Fans took to social media to document the chaotic scene after security was forced to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the stadium following the security breach.

One concert goer under the TikTok name Level 10 Genn told her followers shortly after 9 PM: “It’s not even 9:30 PM. The gates are locked. They are not letting anybody in. Jay Z’s concert, night 3. We’ve got thousands of concert goers standing right outside of the iconic Yankees Stadium, and they’re being denied entry.”

Amid the chaos on the street, A$AP Rocky was seen arriving with his and Rihanna’s daughter to watch the Barbadian superstar perform with Jay. She teamed with the rapper for “Run T’his Town,” and sang “Better Have My Money” on her own.

Jay apologized for the delay, telling his fans “I am incredibly sorry for making you wait out in the streets for hours, but we had to make sure everyone got in here alive tonight.”