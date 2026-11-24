Ella Langley’s song “Choosin’ Texas” is obviously a monster – and record-breaking – hit. The music video shows Langley accepting that her boyfriend is in love with another woman, who grew up with him in Texas.

The two women navigate around the boyfriend in a bar, and Langley spots them exchanging looks. The man has a flashback to his childhood with the other woman in the Texas countryside. Langley’s character ultimately decides to take off and abandon the relationship, accepting reality: She can’t compete with Texas. She’s from Tennessee. Texas is home, and the other woman shares that unique bond with her man, a bond that she can’t possibly hope to replicate because she doesn’t share the same roots of deep history..

But what’s the real story behind “Choosin’ Texas”?

Miranda Lambert’s Kangaroo in the Car Sparked the Idea for the Song

Wait what? Miranda Lambert’s kangaroo. That’s right. The country legend once carted a kangaroo around in a car, and that was the inspiration for the song.

According to Taste of Country, Langley and Lambert wrote the song on a writes’ retreat with Joy Beth Taylor and Luke Dick.

The artists were throwing around stories to try to ignite ideas for a song, when Lambert revealed that she was once pulled over in Texas with a baby kangaroo in her car. “She was driving along a dirt road, and the kangaroo was in the back seat and her dog was in the passenger seat and there was a lot going on,” Langley said. “And she got pulled over.”

Continued Langley: ‘Of course I had Texas plates on the back of my car,'” Langley recalled that Lambert said. “And I said, ‘Well she’s from Texas, I can tell.'”

They wrote the song in 30 minutes. Although the kangaroo sparked the idea due to the Texas comment, and Langley and the other songwriters took it from there, what’s not clear is whether there is a real man who sparked the storyline in any way. As with Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” that might be an enduring mystery.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ Broke Records for a Female Artist

Getty Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert.

According to USA Today, as of early August, the song had spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It broke records for a female artist for a non holiday song. By November 23, the song had spent 29 weeks at number one and broke the record held by Mariah Carey’s song, , “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Previously, Langley surpassed Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.”

Langley has shed additional light on the song’s back story.

Langley started singing lyrics to match Lambert’s comment when she went to the bathroom.

“I was going to the restroom in between writes and I was singing, ‘She’s from Texas I can tell by the way she’s two-stepping ’round the room’ and right when I said that, immediately Miranda was like, ‘Like the girl he went with,'” Langley said, according to Country Living.

She said of Lambert: “And we just kind of locked eyes.” They were all sitting on a porch, according to Country Living and sensed immediately that they had a hit on their hands.

“I’ll never forget us getting, ‘He always loved Amarillo by morning. I should have taken …’ I remember Miranda like getting up and like jumping up and down, you know, like this, she’s from Texas,” Langley said, Country Living reported.

Langley sensed how good the song was from the start. “So, when we got done writing that song, I said, ‘This is going to be the lead single of the record,” she said, according to Country Living.