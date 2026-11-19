Country music fans were treated to big name artists at the CMAs. However, there’s an award show for “new faces of country” too, and it’s released a list of nominees. They include Ella Langley’s rumored boyfriend Tucker Wetmore, and 12 other stars.

They’re in good company. The New Faces of Country Music awards show’s past is sprinkled with the names of now-country legends who were selected throughout the years.

According to Music Row, Country Radio Broadcasters has now opened voting for the CRS 2027 New Faces of Country Music Show. “Eligible country radio and music industry professionals can now vote for the five emerging artists who will perform during the annual event,” that site reported, adding, “The New Faces of Country Music Show has highlighted up-and-coming country artists for more than 50 years.”

Here’s the Full List of Nominees

Getty Gavin Adcock

So who are the nominees? The full list can be found on the Country Radio Broadcasters’ website. According to that website, the 13 artists who were nominated are:

The Final 5 ‘Rising Artists’ Will Be Chosen for the ‘New Faces of Country Music’ Annual Finale Event

The annual finale to CRS, the New Faces of Country Music “showcases the performances of five rising artists who display promising success in his or her career. The artists are nominated by Country music employees across the country,” the Country Radio Seminar website explains.

For “qualification criteria and a full listing of past artists,” click here.

What are the criteria? “Acts must have had at least ONE but no more than FIVE top 35 singles on the Mediabase Country Chart as published in Country Aircheck OR at least ONE but no more than FIVE top 25 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart OR have been nominated for either an Academy of Country Music or Country Music Association award during the qualification period,” that site explains.

Some very big names made the cut in the past. They include Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, and many other now-established country legends.