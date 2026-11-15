Legendary Country Musician Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

The world of country music is in mourning as Richard Sterban, lead singer of the iconic group The Oak Ridge Boys, has died. Notably, he joined the group in 1972, following its debut in 1943. Now, following his death, fans of the Country Music Hall of Famer are honoring his legacy with heartfelt social media posts.

The official social media channels for The Oak Ridge Boys confirmed Sterban’s passing on November 14.

“Richard Sterban, Bass Voice of The Oak Ridge Boys and Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 83,” the statement began.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus. – The Sterban Family.”

He passed away in Hendersonville, Tennessee, as a result of complications related to bronchitis and pneumonia and, per Deadline, “after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.”

Richard Sterban Leaves Behind an Unforgettable Legacy

Sterban was born in Camden, New Jersey, in 1943. His love of music began early; he started singing in Sunday school at age six, performing as a soprano. By the 60s, the iconic bass singer was performing gospel music with the Keystone Quartet, which included future fellow Oak Ridge member Joe Bonall.

After that, Sterban sang backup for Elvis Presley while performing as a member of the Stamps Quartet and even appeared in the documentary “Elvis on Tour.” From there, he finally joined The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972, replacing bass singer Noel Fox.

The Oak Ridge Boys then achieved mainstream success with their 1977 album “Ya’ll Come Back Saloon.” Their first number one country single came the following year with “I’ll Be True to You.” From there, their signature song, “Elvira,” which is known for Sterban’s bass vocals, was released in 1981 and reached number one on the country chart and number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other career highlights include the group becoming members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011, releasing a live album, “Boys Night Out,” in 2014, and being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Regarding Sterban personally, he released his memoir, “From Elvis to Elvira,” in 2012 and later released an updated version in 2022. Unfortunately, years later, in March 2025, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leading him to step away from performing before appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026 to perform “Elvira.”

Tributes Are Pouring in for the Beloved Oak Ridge Boys Member

Sterban spent 54 years as a member of The Oak Ridge Boys. Because of this, fans of his work are taking to social media to honor his legacy.

One person wrote on X, “In the back seat of the family car, every kid tried to hit that “oom poppa mow mow” and nobody came close to as low as he went. Some voices you only need two seconds of to know exactly who it is. RIP, Richard.”

The Offical Country Music Awards posted on X, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, bandmates, and all who knew and loved him.”

The official X account for The Bellamy Brothers wrote, “Our hearts are heavy hearing of the passing of our longtime friend Richard Sterban of. Richard’s unmistakable bass voice, alongside the unforgettable energy of the late Joe Bonsall, helped create one of the most legendary sounds in country music.”