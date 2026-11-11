Taylor Swift’s CMA Awards Appearance Sparks Questions About Possible Performance

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are just days away, most recently, teasing fans with an exciting performance lineup featuring some of country music’s biggest names, including Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, just to name a few.

The ceremony will also feature a special tribute to the late country legend Dolly Parton, although details surrounding the tribute, including whether it includes a performance, have yet to be revealed. However, according to gossip site Deuxmoi, fans could be in for another surprise, as Taylor Swift may potentially be among those taking the stage.

Taylor Swift Possibly Participating in Dolly Parton Tribute at 60th Annual CMA Awards

Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.

Gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi appeared to have some intel on this year’s CMA Awards, including the possibility of Taylor Swift being among the performers set to take the stage for the ceremony’s special tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

“Deuxmoi is hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18,” the caption of their post read.

“The Country Music Association has already confirmed that the ceremony will feature a tribute honoring the late country music icon, although the participating artists have yet to be announced,” the statement continued.

When the CMA Awards announced this year’s performers, they did not disclose any information regarding which stars would particpate in the Parton tribute. A statement about the tribute on their website reads: “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” will have a special tribute for Dolly Parton to honor the Country Music icon whose influence and legacy has touched every corner of entertainment and beyond.”

Swift Last Attended the CMA Awards in 2019

Getty Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift confirmed that she will be at this year’s CMA Awards. After being nominated for Single of the Year for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” an original song she wrote for “Toy Story 5,” she celebrated the news on Instagram while confirming her appearance.

According to People, Swift shared the news of her nomination and above it wrote, “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠”

The last time Swift made an appearance at the country music ceremony was during the 50th Annual CMA Awards in 2019, where she presented Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. If Swift were to win her category, it would become her 13th CMA award. However, she does have some stiff competition, with Ella Langley nominated twice for her massive hits “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.” Lainey Wilson is also nominated for her song, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” and so is Cody Johnson for his tune, “The Fall.”

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live on November 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney +.