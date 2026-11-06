Beloved Country Music Trailblazer Has Passed Away at 95

Country music fans are mourning the passing of Bill Clifton.

A towering figure in the world of bluegrass, he was 95 years old when he reportedly passed away in his sleep.

A Passion for Bluegrass

An obituary written by the the musician’s family paid tribute to Clifton, who was born William August Marburg in 1931.

Listing the date of his passing as October 30, the obituary explained that he “devoted his life to ensuring that the traditional American music he loved would continue to be heard by future generations. As a musician, collector, publisher, festival organizer, and international ambassador for bluegrass, he carried the old songs to audiences across the United States and around the world.”

As noted, he was not only a bluegrass musician, but also an archivist and preservationist, passionate about popularizing his beloved subgenre of country music.

“Looking back on his career, Bill often said he was proudest of representing musicians who did not have the opportunity to bring their music to audiences beyond where they lived,” his obituary continued. “Whether introducing bluegrass overseas, arranging performances for traditional musicians, or bringing old songs to new listeners, he believed his greatest contribution was helping others — and their music — be heard.”

A Bluegrass Legend

Play

Clifton — who changed his name because his wealthy family disproved of his musical pursuits — was instrumental in organizing music festivals where bluegrass could be featured. That included the still-ongoing Newport Folk Festival, which was founded in 1959.

Growing up on a farm outside of Baltimore, he first discovered country music by listening to the radio.

He formed his first band in 1953, the Dixie Mountain Boys. The group performed and even recorded material for years, but much of their music wasn’t released until the 1970s. He ultimately recorded nearly 30 albums. His first, “Mountain Folk Songs,” was issued in 1960, with his final LP, “Mountain Laurel,” coming out in 2004.

After a stint in the Marines during the late 1950s, he was signed by Mercury Records. He frequently invited such well-known bluegrass icons as Jimmy Martin, Ralph Stanley, Benny Martin and Mike Seeger to play on his recordings.

Tributes Poured In

Play

Clifton was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2008.

Tributes poured in to honor Clifton after his passing, as reported by PennLive.

Musician and DJ Chris Jones described Clifton as “a musical pioneer and someone who bridged bluegrass, folk and old time country music in a way that wasn’t being done at the time.”

“The music world lost a pioneer today,” added musician Dennis Cash in a Facebook post. “I lost a hero.”

“I was sad to hear that my friend, Bill Clifton, had recently passed,” wrote H William Smith in a Facebook post.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum issued a statement following his death.

“Bill Clifton’s legacy is one of passion, preservation, and a lifelong commitment to ensuring that traditional American music would continue to be heard and appreciated by future generations,”read the statement, shared via Facebook. “His contributions helped carry bluegrass music across generations around the world.”