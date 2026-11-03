Top 5 Most Memorable CMA Awards Performances

The 60th annual CMA Awards are set to take place live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 18, promising an unforgettable night celebrating the biggest names in country music.

As of this writing, the list of performers for this year’s award show has yet to be announced. However, if previous years are any indication, viewers can expect plenty of show-stopping moments, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable collaborations.

With the CMA Awards just around the corner, we’re taking a look back at five of the most memorable CMA Award performances that have left a lasting impression on country music fans.

1. Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers’ Performance at the 17th Annual CMA Awards

Getty Singers/Songwriters Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.

At the 17th Annual CMA Awards in 1983, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton took the stage to perform their beloved hit, “Islands in the Stream.” The performance remains one of the show’s most heartfelt moments, not only showcasing the duo’s undeniable musical chemistry but also celebrating their endearing friendship they shared throughout the years.

Parton and Rogers’ partnership continued to earn recognition, with the pair receiving CMA nominations for Vocal Duo of the Year for three consecutive years from 1984-1986, per CMA.

2. Alan Jackson’s ‘Pop A Top’ Performance at the 1999 CMA Awards

Getty Alan Jackson performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to The Boot, when Alan Jackson learned that George Jones had refused to perform his 199 hit “Choices” at that year’s CMA Awards after producers asked him to sing a shortened version of it, he understood why his longtime friend was upset. Rather than let the moment pass without a response, Jackson came up with a clever way to push back against the award show’s decision, creating an unforgettable CMA moment.

As Jackson took the stage to sing “Pop a Top,” he stopped midway and instead sang the chorus of “Choices.” The audience realized what was happening and quickly got up from their seats and cheered him on.

3. Alan Jackson’s Powerful Performance Shortly After 9/11

Getty NASHVILLE, TN -NOVEMBER 6: Multi award winner Alan Jackson performs at the 36th Annual CMA Awards (Country Music Association) at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 6, 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yes, Alan Jackson makes this list twice, and for good reason. Just eight weeks after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Jackson took the stage at the 35th annual CMA Awards to perform an emotional and unforgettable performance of his song, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

According to Rolling Stone, Jackson wrote the song just a few weeks after the attacks, sending it over to music executives, where “Nobody spoke for a full minute.” Jackson performed the song for the first time that night, and went on to win ACM and CMA Song of the Year, and Jackson took home his first Grammy.

4. Johnny Cash Tribute at the 2003 CMA Awards

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 5: Country artists perform in a tribute to the late Johnny Cash at the “37th Annual CMA Awards” at the Grand Ole Opry House November 5, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Country music’s most iconic singers joined forces to celebrate the life and legacy of Johnny Cash, who passed away at the age of 71, just two months before the 2003 CMA Awards that November.

The all-star tribute was led by Willie Nelson, who opened the performance with “I Walk the Line.” Hank Williams Jr. followed with “Ring of Fire,” before Sheryl Crow and Travis Tritt teamed up for a rendition of “Jackson.” Kris Kristofferson then took the stage for a performance of “Folsom Prison Blues,” followed by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and later joined by all the performers that night for a rendition of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

5. Chris Stapleton & Justin Timberlake’s Duet at the 2015 CMA Awards

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 04: Musician Justin Timberlake (L) performs onstage with Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton (R) at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton won big at the 49th Annual CMA Awards in 2015, going home with three major awards, including New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Stapleton also took the stage that evening to perform his hit song, “Tennessee Whiskey,” delivering a soulful performance alongside NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake. The two artists then joined forces for a rendition of Timberlake’s song, “Drink You Away,” blending their distinct musical styles in an unforgettable CMA Awards show collaboration.





