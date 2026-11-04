Country Music Star Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos in Honor of Special Milestone

Country singer Brett Young recently celebrated a major milestone in his personal life, honoring his wife Taylor Mills on their 8th wedding anniversary.

The “Like I Loved You” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, where he not only shared rare wedding photos of the couple but also penned a sweet tribute to Mills, calling her “the most incredible wife and mother.”

Brett Young Shares Sweet Throwback Photos as He Honors His Wife on Their 8 Year Wedding Anniversay

Getty Brett Young and Taylor Mills attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brett Young took time out of his busy music schedule to celebrate a special milestone with his wife, Taylor Mills. Taking to Instagram, Young shared a carousel of never-before-seen wedding photos in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary. According to People, the couple legally wed in August 2018, but had a larger ceremony surrounded by family and friends that November.

Young’s wedding photos included a sweet snapshot of him and his wife, Taylor Mills, sharing a kiss while posing in a beautiful outdoor setting. Other photos offered a closer look at Mills’ stunning wedding dress, which featured an elegant open-back design. Young also included photos of the couple kissing after exchanging vows in front of family and friends, posing with their bridal party, and cutting their wedding cake.

“8 years. That feels crazy to say because the happiest day of my life feels like just yesterday, BUT somehow at the same time I don’t remember a single minute of my life that didn’t revolve around you,” he began his post.

“This month will also mark 18 years since our first date and the same applies. I can still hear you insisting that you were “buying us a shot of Patron,” BUT at the same time…..I can’t recall a second of my life when my heart didn’t know you and belong to you. Thank you for these years. Thank you for this family. Thank you for this life. Thank you for loving me,” he continued.

Young ended his caption by thanking Mills for being “the most incredible wife and mother God ever saw fit to create and bless this planet with.” The couple shares two daughters, Presley, 7, and Rowan, 5, per People.

Young Reacts to Being Named Country Music’s ‘Love Song Guy’

Getty Brett Young and Taylor Mills Young attend Sports Illustrated and Tight End University Host Tight Ends & Friends at The Pinnacle on June 23, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

After sharing such a heartfelt tribute to his wife, it’s no surprise that Young has earned the title of country music’s “love song guy.” The singer is known for romantic hits, including “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Sleep Without You,” and “Close Enough.”

Acknowledging that title, Young said (via Country Now), “It’s flattering and exciting ’cause it wasn’t intended. You know, we didn’t go into this and go, you know, we’re gonna put a whole record together, but we’re only sending the ballads to radio. That wasn’t the plan. It’s just kind of the way it worked out. And so, I love that tag, and I’ll take it all day long.”

Of course, his romantic side also comes from his long-lasting romance with his wife. He also credits being a fan of R&B group Boyz II Men since he was a kid. “The reason that my first concert was Boyz II Men was because of the love song,” he shared, adding, “I’ve always been a hopeless romantic and kind of a dork about it.”