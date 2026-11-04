Country Music Icon Becomes a Grandmother for the First Time: See the Adorable Photos

Country music star Martina McBride is celebrating a major moment in her family! According to Taste of Country, the “Independence Day” singer has officially become a grandmother after her eldest daughter, Delaney McBride, welcomed her first child!

McBride shared the sweet news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 3, sharing photos of her holding her grandchild in her arms in the hospital room. In her caption, she revealed that Delaney welcomed a girl and even revealed her precious name!

Martina McBride Becomes a Grandmother After Daughter Delaney Welcomes First Child

Martina McBride is a grandmother! The country music star shared the news that her eldest daughter, Delaney McBride, and her husband welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, November 3. In an Instagram post, McBride is seen holding her granddaughter and in her caption reveals her adorable name!

“She’s here!!! Mia Katharine we love you beyond measure. Mom,Dad,and baby are all doing just great. We are so grateful. 💕” McBride wrote.

McBride shared three images of herself holding her granddaughter while still in the hospital, showing that the country star wasn’t going to miss her first grandchild’s arrival. A second snapshot shows the country singer sweetly looking at baby Mia.

McBride’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory remarks from country stars and fans alike. Miranda Lambert shared a heart emoji in the comments, and Lady A’s Hillary Scott shared, “Amazing!!!! Congratulations. 😭🙏❤️”

“Congratulations to Delaney and Cole. And HUGE congratulations to you and John. Being a Grandma looks good on you. ❤️❤️” A fan wrote. “Congratulations Delaney and Cole on your sweet little pink bundle of joy. Congrats Gramma Martina and Papa John. Let the spoilin’ begin,” another person shared.

McBride Is a Mom to Three Daughters

Getty Martina McBride attends The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert hosted by CMT at Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University on November 03, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Martina McBride welcomed three daughters with her husband, John McBride, whom she has been married to since May 1988. Her eldest daughter, Delaney, 31, was born on December 22, 1994, with People reporting that she leads a normal life, working as a massage therapist, postpartum doula, and yoga instructor in Nashville.

McBride first shared the news that Delaney was expecting her first child in an April Instagram post. In her post, she shared polaroids of Delaney cradling her baby bump and a photo of Delaney with her husband.

McBride and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Emma McBride, 28, in March 1998. Unlike her older sister, Emma pursued a career in acting and earned her first acting credit in the 2022 short “A Shared Moment of Loneliness.” She lives and works in New York City, per People.

The couple’s third daughter, Ava McBride, 21, was born in June 2005, with People reporting that she is the most private of her sisters. McBride sweetly described her youngest daughter as “wise beyond her years,” adding, “She has always kept us intrigued trying to figure out who she is. I’ve recently realized she’s beyond ‘figuring out.’ She just is. She is Ava and I’ve never met anyone so sure of who she is and what she stands for.”