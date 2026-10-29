Dolly Parton’s Estate Seeks Answers About Hospital Incident On The Day She Passed Away

The company that is managing the estate of legendary country musician Dolly Parton has asked for bodycam footage from the hospital on the day she passed away, as there was an alleged incident that involved her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, and the police.

Court documents TMZ obtained show that She’s Alive, the company overseeing her estate, has demanded footage from officers who responded to an incident at Vanderbilt Medical Center on August 24 and 25. The outlet reports that the incident involved “no altercation” and that police did not cite Seaver.

Sources close to Seaver also told the outlet that Seaver “showed up at Vanderbilt Medical Center to discuss coordinating logistics of moving Dolly’s body to the funeral home.” They added that it was just a simple discussion and that he was “in no way” out of line.

As for Seaver, he believes the police were called to keep him away from the singer, adding that the police “acted like Bryan was a fugitive when he walked into the hospital.”

Bryan Seaver Announced The News of Dolly Parton’s Passing

Parton died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, after a brief battle with cancer.

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countess other who have watched her and longe for her to meet them in the heavens.”

He also shared a memory of his aunt.

“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” he said. “By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

The Estate Battle Explained

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Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filed a lawsuit against Seaver, accusing him of an “escalating campaign of threats” to get money from the singer’s estate. He has been temporarily banned from her properties due to a restraining order, but has denied all accusations against him and says he never threatened anyone.