Dolly Parton’s Nephew Bryan Seaver Makes New Move in Estate Dispute

Dolly Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, reportedly requested more time to secure legal representation as he prepares to defend himself against a temporary restraining order granted to the late star’s estate.

According to an AP report published Saturday, October 3, Seaver filed a motion in a Tennessee court on Friday requesting a 10-day extension of the hearing scheduled for October 9.

Seaver’s new motion, obtained by the outlet, stated that “the defendants lack any legal knowledge or skills to proceed in this matter without retained counsel or what, if any, challenges can or should be raised.”

The motion also stated that the delay is necessary because the attorney Seaver wants to represent him cannot meet with him until Monday, and that he would not oppose extending the restraining order until the rescheduled hearing.

Dolly Parton’s Nephew Bryan Seaver Can’t Find a Lawyer

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Seaver has struggled to find legal representation, as the lawyers he has consulted have ties to Pinnacle Bank, which is involved in the case.

The outlet noted that the conflict of interest involving the financial institution has prevented him from hiring an attorney to represent him in the case.

She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage and protect Dolly’s estate, accused Seaver of making threats involving violence and business sabotage. The company is run by the country music icon’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

Nozell terminated Seaver on September 15, and the lawsuit seeks to bar him from interfering with Dolly’s business or coming within 1,000 feet of her offices.

Seaver, who was handpicked by Dolly to announce her death from cancer last month, denied the claims in the petition.

“I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer,” he told TMZ.

Seaver continued, “However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by. I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

Who Is Bryan Seaver?

Seaver is the son of the late singer’s sister, Cassie Parton. He served as Dolly’s head of security for more than two decades.

In the video announcing the music legend’s death, Seaver revealed that his father, Larry, previously served as Parton’s head of security.

Seaver currently serves as the CEO of the security firm Squadron Augmented Protection Services. It offers K9 services, event security, and more, in addition to estate security.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” Seaver previously said in a statement following his termination.