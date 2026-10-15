Kat Graham Reveals Her Unexpected Cleaning Obsession and Why She’s Teaming Up With Lysol (Exclusive)

Kat Graham may be best known for her acting and music career, but fans might not expect another side of the star: she absolutely loves cleaning.

The actress and singer has partnered with Lysol to introduce its Apple Cinnamon Air Sanitizer, a seasonal addition that fits perfectly into her household routine. In an exclusive interview, Kat revealed that her love for cleaning products runs so deep that even her friends were amused when they learned about the partnership.

“My friends were making fun of me for the fact that they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, whoever got you for Lysol deserves a raise, because they have no idea what a Lysol girl you are,'” she recalled.

Between motherhood, caring for her animals, entertaining guests, and balancing a busy career, maintaining a clean and comfortable home has become one of her favorite ways to unwind.

Kat Graham Says Cleaning Helps Her Feel Grounded

While some celebrities might prefer a spa day or a fancy dinner after a demanding work schedule, Kat has a different idea of relaxation.

“I don’t know that a lot of people are going to relate to this, and so that’s okay. But I love cleaning my house,” she told EntertainmentNow.

“If I have been traveling or I have had so much going on, honestly, I love whipping out the mop, grabbing some wipes and just getting my space together. And then I really feel like myself.”

The “Vampire Diaries” alum explained that cleaning helps her mentally reset after spending so much time away from home.

“I’m a clean freak, and I need to have my space feel like myself. It’s how I get organized again in my mind.”

Why Her Home Always Smells Like Fall

Kat’s partnership with Lysol also connects to something deeply personal: her love of fragrance.

The actress described herself as a “scent girly,” explaining that she associates warm fragrances with comfort, independence, and the feeling of being home.

“It’s always fall in my house,” she said. “My scent profile is already that apple cinnamon.”

She even has a different fragrance for nearly every room.

“My son’s room will smell like watermelon and agave. And then I have another room that’s like my content room that smells like bergamot and hinoki,” she explained. “The main house does smell like apple and cinnamon right now.”

Kat often layers those scents with amber or vanilla bourbon candles to create a cozy atmosphere.

“It always takes me back to, I guess, my first independence or first kind of getting my own space and having a home. It just makes me feel like myself.”

That’s where her latest partnership comes in. According to Lysol, its Air Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in the air while adding fragrance, giving Kat a practical way to freshen her space during the busy hosting season when she doesn’t have time for a complete deep clean.

For now, Kat is embracing this new chapter as a mother, actress, singer, and self-proclaimed cleaning enthusiast.