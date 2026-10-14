Simon Cowell Defends Iconic London Restaurant Facing New Restrictions

Simon Cowell is showing his support for one of his favorite restaurants as the longtime London establishment faces potential restrictions on its outdoor dining area.

The music mogul joined hundreds of supporters backing La Famiglia, an Italian restaurant in Chelsea that has served customers for more than five decades.

According to an October 14 report from MyLondon, the restaurant faces a licensing review following noise complaints from a neighboring resident.

Cowell, Eric Clapton and film producer Barbara Broccoli are among 247 people who have expressed support for the establishment.

Simon Cowell Praises La Famiglia’s London Legacy

La Famiglia opened in 1974 under founder Alvaro Maccioni, a restaurateur celebrated for his contributions to Italian cuisine in London.

The restaurant specializes in authentic Tuscan food and has established itself as a familiar destination in Chelsea.

Over the years, it has attracted prominent customers, including model Kate Moss, who was photographed visiting the restaurant in 2019.

Cowell expressed his appreciation for La Famiglia in a letter submitted ahead of the licensing review.

He described the establishment as “genuinely one of [his] favourite restaurants in the world,” according to MyLondon.

The television personality also emphasized the importance of preserving the restaurant’s outdoor dining experience.

“Stating the obvious, this is London,” Cowell wrote.

He argued that significantly reducing the garden’s operating hours could affect the restaurant’s future.

Cowell warned that the proposed changes might have a substantial financial impact and potentially threaten a business he considers one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic restaurants.

His support highlights the personal connections that longtime dining establishments can develop with customers over generations.

Getty

Why La Famiglia Faces Potential Restrictions

The licensing review follows complaints from a resident whose property adjoins the restaurant.

According to MyLondon, the neighbor raised concerns that noise from La Famiglia’s garden has disturbed his family’s sleep.

He also questioned whether the canopy covering the outdoor area provides adequate sound insulation.

Kensington and Chelsea Council’s Environmental Noise Team supported the application to review the restaurant’s license.

The proposed restriction would require La Famiglia to close its garden at 9 p.m., several hours earlier than its current operating schedule.

The council’s Environmental Health department previously served restaurant operator Marietta Maccioni with a Noise Abatement Notice in October 2025.

In July 2026, authorities issued her a £400 fine for an alleged breach of that notice.

The licensing process will consider the concerns raised about noise alongside the restaurant’s continued operation.

Licensing Hearing Postponed as Support Grows

Kensington and Chelsea’s Licensing Sub-Committee originally scheduled the review for October 13.

However, the hearing was adjourned because representatives from La Famiglia could not attend, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, as cited by MyLondon.

The report did not specify a new hearing date.

Meanwhile, the restaurant continues to receive encouragement from customers and recognizable figures who value its place in London’s dining scene.

Cowell’s letter adds a prominent voice to the discussion surrounding the future of the Chelsea establishment.

For its supporters, the review raises broader questions about maintaining London’s longstanding restaurants while addressing the concerns of nearby residents.

The eventual licensing decision will determine whether La Famiglia must change how it operates its popular garden.