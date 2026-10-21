Sharon Osbourne Reveals How Ozzy’s Final Concert Brought Back a Side of Him She Hadn’t Seen in Years

Sharon Osbourne is sharing a touching memory of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, revealing how his final performance brought him a renewed sense of happiness.

During a London screening of “Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning” on Oct. 20, Sharon reflected on the legendary rocker’s final concert and the joy he experienced afterward.

According to Variety, Sharon told moderator Phil Alexander that the July 5, 2025, performance in Birmingham, England, meant more to Ozzy than audiences may have realized.

“He was like, flying high again,” Sharon recalled.

The concert, which took place weeks before Ozzy died at 76, gave the Black Sabbath frontman an opportunity to celebrate his career alongside longtime friends and devoted fans.

Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Found Joy After His Final Concert

Sharon explained that Ozzy remained excited about the performance until his death.

“He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high,” she told Alexander, according to Variety.

The experience brought back a playful side of her husband that his family had missed.

Sharon recalled Ozzy laughing and telling jokes again, describing the change as especially meaningful after years of health challenges.

For the Osbourne family, seeing him enjoy himself made the event even more memorable.

Sharon also explained that Ozzy had a personal reason for wanting to return to the stage.

He hoped to perform one final time to thank his supporters and say goodbye.

Despite concerns about his health, Sharon said his determination never faded.

The singer faced unpredictable vocal difficulties because of emphysema, leaving his family uncertain whether he could complete the performance.

However, his desire to reconnect with the audience remained strong.

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrated His Friends at ‘Back to the Beginning’

The Birmingham concert brought together an extraordinary lineup of rock and metal performers.

Alongside Ozzy and Black Sabbath, the event featured Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Pantera and Tool.

Sharon credited the music community with helping make the celebration possible.

She specifically acknowledged Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and keyboardist Adam Wakeman while discussing the support Ozzy received.

The singer’s enthusiasm extended beyond his own performance.

According to Sharon, Ozzy watched the other musicians from his dressing room and applauded their sets.

“He was just genuinely moved by the whole thing,” she recalled.

Sharon admitted that she initially worried about whether her husband could physically make it through the concert.

Watching him embrace the experience ultimately turned those concerns into an unforgettable family memory.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Film Arrives Oct. 28

The upcoming concert film will allow audiences to revisit the historic performance and see additional behind-the-scenes moments.

The documentary also features actor Jason Momoa, who served as the event’s emcee.

Sharon jokingly revealed that Momoa had not fully understood his hosting responsibilities beforehand, adding a lighter moment to the screening discussion.

When asked what made Ozzy such a distinctive performer, Sharon emphasized the emotion behind his music.

“Nobody had the soul that Ozzy had in his voice,” she said.

Her reflections offered a personal perspective on the musician’s final performance, highlighting the gratitude, friendships and excitement that surrounded his farewell.

“Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning” arrives in cinemas worldwide Oct. 28 through Trafalgar Releasing.