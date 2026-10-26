Ashley McBryde Apologizes to Fans After ‘Creepy’ Situation Forces Her to Cancel Meet-and-Greet

Country singer Ashley McBryde is currently on her “Into the Wild Tour,” a 26-stop tour across the U.S. to celebrate the release of her fifth album, “Wild.” The tour kicked off on September 10 in Ashland, Kentucky, and will conclude on December 1 in Anaheim, California.

As many artists do, McBryde enjoys meeting her fans backstage after her performances, taking photos and signing autographs, but at her recent show in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on October 24, McBryde made the call to cancel any meet-and-greets, sharing with fans in an Instagram post that “things got creepy,” making sure to prioritize her safety.

Ashley McBryde Shares Why She Had to Walk Away From Backstage Fan Meet-and-Greet

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 29: Ashley McBryde performs onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ashley McBryde made the decision not to meet her fans backstage after her concert at the Lansdowne Theatre in Lansdowne, PA, on October 24. While fans would certainly be upset over not getting the chance to meet their country idol, McBryde shared in an Instagram post that it was due to a safety concern.

According to The Boot, taking to Instagram Stories on her tour bus after her performance, she told her fans, “Normally I would stay and sign, especially when the seats are that close to the stage.”

“But tonight things got creepy. In a…backstage way,” she continued. “I don’t know how to safely tell you this.”

McBryde did not go into specifics on why it became a “creepy” situation backstage, but did share that the issue “was solved.” “It was clear that it wasn’t gonna be safe for me to stay after, be reachable, and all of that. One bad apple spoils the whole bunch,” she added.

McBryde further shared that it broke her heart to leave and not meet her fans. “Please don’t be heartbroken. I just didn’t get to stay this time,” she said.

McBryde Performs at Dolly Parton’s CMA Tribute

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 21: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ashley McBryde performs onstage as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite being on tour, McBryde joined several country music stars in celebrating the life and legacy of Dolly Parton during “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” on October 21. The singer took the stage for a special performance honoring the late country music legend.

McBryde sang Parton’s 1971 classic “Coat of Many Colors,” delivering an emotional and heartfelt rendition while strumming her guitar. The song tells the story of a young girl whose mother sews her a colorful coat from rags she collected. Although the girl is teased for wearing the coat, she proudly embraces it, recognizing the love her mother poured into making it.

While appearing on CBS Mornings, McBryde reflected on Parton’s lasting legacy and how the country music icon influenced her career. “She gave me gifts that you can’t see, but you can hear her banter over the years, live from stage, stuff from her live albums that I memorized even as a kid. They still affect my performance today,” she shared.

