Luke Bryan Shares Major Update on Son Bo Following Frightening Football Injury

Luke Bryan’s 18-year-old son Thomas “Bo” Boyer is undergoing surgery after he was injured during a high school football game.

The country superstar shared a video on Instagram of his son and his wife, Caroline, as they drove to the hospital.

“Well, it’s us. Going for surgery,” Bryan said in the short clip, panning to show his son sitting next to him in a sling.

Carolina also shared a photo of her son in a hospital gown before the surgery.

“Not the best day for Bo, or our family, but he’ll be back!!!! Dang collarbone…and of course Luke can’t take a serious picture!” she captioned her post.

The injury occurred when Bo was sacked during his Battle Ground Academy football game against Pope John Paul II High School on Friday, Oct. 16, according to The Tennessean. Bo reportedly hit the ground and landed on his right shoulder. He was tended to by the training staff, with his arm put in a sling for the remainder of the game, which he watched from the sidelines. He then revealed the following day on his Instagram story that he had broken his collarbone, per USA Today.

“Broke my collarbone last night,” he wrote. “Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will be back.”

Through seven games this season, Bo has thrown for 2,006 yards and 30 touchdowns with three interceptions, leading his team to a 6-1 record in his first season as a starter.

Fans Send Well-Wishes To Luke Bryan’s Son

After sharing the video on his Instagram page, many left comments, sending well-wishes to Bo.

“Heal up Bo! I’ve broke both of mine!,” singer Jake Owen commented.

“Praying for yall. Great year and many more to come!!,” Country band High Valley posted.

“Bo, we are thinking of you buddy. Helluva year! Proud of you. You will come back better than ever,” the QB Country account said.

“🙏🙏🙏🙏Prayers for a speedy recovery!!!🦋🦋🦋,” one person wrote.

“Prayers for Bo. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God Bless.🙏❤️,” another person stated.

Aww so sorry what happened. Hope he will recover quickly. 😞❤️,” a fan expressed.

“You got this Bo. I will be praying for a quick recovery.🙏,” another fan said.

“Awww Sending prayers for successful surgery and quick recovery ❤️‍🩹🙏,” one fan commented.

“Prayers for a successful surgery and a complete recovery! 🙏❤️,” a fan posted.

Luke Bryan Admitted He’s A ‘Proud’ Dad While Watching His Son Play

When speaking with USA Today High School Sports, Bryan said that he was “super impressed” watching his son play football.

He’s learning as he goes, everything that happens to him this year it’s the first time he’s had all these pressure situations,” Bryan explained. “Can’t be more proud as a dad.”

“Well the main thing is, you see the hard work that he puts in and you just want the hard work to pay off. The main thing is to see his hard work and his commitment and his love for the game… I’m just so proud of him,” he added.