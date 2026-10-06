Reba McEntire & Co-Stars Celebrate Special ‘Reba’ Milestone

It’s been 25 years since the hit TV sitcom “Reba” debuted. Country icon Reba McEntire headlined the comedy, which launched her acting career. The show also introduced fans to Hallmark’s Melissa Peterman and “Sweet Magnolias” star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. “Reba” also starred Steve Howey, Christopher Rich, Scarlett Pomers, and Mitch Holleman. To honor the milestone anniversary, McEntire and more spoke out about being part of “Reba.”

Reba McEntire Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Reba’

Taking to Instagram, the “Fancy” hitmaker posted key art for each season of the sitcom. “Reba” ran for six seasons from October 5, 2001, to February 18, 2007.

McEntire kept her caption short and sweet, while acknowledging the fans who made the show a success. “Reba” premiered 25 years ago today! 🥳 Thankful you all welcomed the Hart family into your lives and for all the memories this show brought us! 📺” read her caption.

The comments section featured some of her “Reba” co-stars expressing their own thoughts on the 25th anniversary and sharing what the show meant to them.

“To say this show was life changing is an understatement. So much came from it, but the most important part is the family I gained that have seen me through all the highs and lows since. Such a gift!” Garcia Swisher wrote.

Peterman chimed in to say, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years! I am so grateful for the joy, friendships, memories, laughter and family this show brought to my life. Thank you for laughing with us for so many years. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Fans also popped in to share how much they love “Reba” still today. In fact, many admitted to watching the show on Hallmark and UPtv.

Melissa Peterman’s Post Message for ‘Reba’s 25th Anniversary

In her own Instagram post, Peterman shared a video from a fan page. The footage was the introduction to Barbra Jean.

“25 Years Ago Barbra Jean Entered The Room, Stole Our Hearts & Has Kept Millions Laughing Ever Since!” was written across the video.

Peterman shared her own caption thanking the account for posting the video and the sweet words. She gushed over being part of “Reba” and admitted it was hard to believe it premiered 25 years ago.

“@melissapetermanfanpage for sending me this clip. The Reba show premiered 25 years ago today. I can’t believe it’s been 25 YEARS!! I am having all the feels….I’m sure some are age-related 😊 But I’m so grateful I got to barge into your living rooms 25 years ago. ❤️ #reba #25years #barbrajean #yesimaygothrougholdphotosandoverposttonight” Peterman stated.

The cast of “Reba” remains extremely close, at least the adults. Pomers and Holleman stay out of the public eye since the series ended.

Peterman and McEntire currently star together on the hit NBC comedy “Happy Place.” Howey, Garcia, Swisher, and Rich have all appeared on the hit sitcom.

Rich, guest-starring on “Happy Place,” was his first acting gig following his 2018 stroke. Speaking with People magazine, Rich thanked McEntire for getting him back into the world, saying, “

“It used to be so embarrassing to come out, but now, ever since Reba dragged me back to do Happy’s Place, I’ve sort of re-entered the world again. I’m having the time in my life,” the actor expressed. Rich also gave mad props to McEntire for continuing to bring the “Reba” family together via her TV show.

Garcia Swisher revealed that McEntire and Peterman were bridesmaids in her wedding to Nick Swisher back in 2010. The actress shared in 2025 that Rich and McEntire have stepped up as surrogate parents after she lost both of her parents.