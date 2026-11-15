Garth Brooks Is Returning to His ‘Favorite Place’ to Sing: Here’s When & Where

Of all of the concert locales he’s performed at, one country stands out to Garth Brooks. He’s called it “my favorite place” to sing, and now he’s returning there for a string of concerts.

Which country is it?

Ireland. “No matter where I am in the world, when I am asked what place I like to sing, I say Ireland. It is just phenomenal,” Brooks told BBC. And now he’s returning there for 10 concerts, and he’s revealed that it’s going to be “crazy.” He added that he wants to give fans “something better than before.”

But when and where are his Irish performances? Tickets are selling out fast.

Garth Brooks Announced That He Will be Visiting New Cities in Ireland Where He’s Never Performed Before

Getty Garth Brooks.

Brooks announced details of his Irish tour on his website. “Garth Brooks just announced on social media that he’s returning to Ireland in 2027! The Garth Brooks Irish Tour includes ten shows at five cities across the Emerald Isle– Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork,” the singer wrote on his website.

“For Garth, it’s all about keeping a promise,” his website says.

“I told the people in Dublin from stage that I always ask Ireland to come to Dublin. So I promised them if I got to tour again, I would come see them throughout the country,” Garth explains. “We have never gotten to play these cities as their own concerts, and it’s been decades since we played Belfast. I can’t explain how much I am looking forward to this!”

Garth Brooks Last Performed in Ireland in 2022

According to his website, Brooks performed in five shows in Ireland in 2022 that reached 400,000 people. Tickets went on sale on November 12. Here are the dates and locations for Brooks’ Irish concerts:

Brooks revealed that more than 300,000 tickets were sold to his Irish shows in just one day. Brooks added another show in Belfast as a result of the overwhelming interest.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am. You start the show on empty and you fill up as you go. What those people bring you, you couldn’t get anywhere else. It is the greatest feeling, next to being handed your own child,” Brooks told BBC, which noted that his concerts sold out fast in some cases.

May 21 & 22 – Belfast – Boucher Road Playing Fields

May 29 & 30 – Galway – Pearse Stadium

June 4 & 5 – Kilkenny – UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 & 12 – Limerick – TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 & 19 – Cork – SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

“IRELAND!!!!! 300,000 tickets already AND an extra night in Belfast!?! What an INCREDIBLE thing to wake up to!!!” Brooks wrote on social media. “You never cease to amaze me! The love you’ve shown us is beyond ANYTHING I could have imagined. Ireland, this is going to be CRAZY!!!