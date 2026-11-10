Ella Langley Reveals Major Superstar Almost Recorded Her Song ‘Speaking Terms’

Country singer Ella Langley recently wrapped up her “Dandelion Tour,” which supported her sophomore album of the same name. The record features several fan-favorite tracks, including massive hits like “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and “Loving Life Again.”

According to Holler, during the last leg of her tour, Langley revealed that one of her songs off her latest album nearly ended up in the hands of a global music superstar. The track in question was “Speaking Terms,” an emotional ballad about her relationship with God. But which major artist almost recorded the heartlfet song instead?

Ella Langley Reveals Her Song ‘Speaking Terms’ Almost Went to Beyoncé

Getty Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ella Langley wrapped up her “Dandelion Tour” on Halloween night, with a sold-out show at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota. However, fans left the concert with more than just memories of the evening, as the songstress also shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about her deeply personal track, “Speaking Terms.”

Langley revealed that the song nearly fell into the hands of country singer Cody Johnson and music icon Beyoncé.

“Multiple artists had this one on hold. Beyoncé had this song on hold for a second – believe it or not. Cody Johnson…and there’s a lot of people that this song didn’t land on,” she shared. “I just wanted the song to win, and I didn’t feel like at the time I was worth enough for it until I had that moment. And it was like, ‘Speaking Terms!’…I called her right then, and I said, ‘Hey, can I put that song on hold?’ She said, ‘Absolutely, yes.'”

Getty Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The song, written by Joybeth Taylor and Helene Cronin, ultimately found its way to Langley, who delivers a beautiful, soulful rendition of the stripped-back ballad. In the track, she opens up about feeling increasingly distant from her faith as she’s gotten older and her desire to reconnect with God.

Langley delivers the emotional tune beautifully, but it’s hard not to wonder how it might have sounded with Beyoncé’s powerhouse vocals bringing it to life.

Langley Could Be One of the Biggest Winners at the 2026 CMA Awards

Getty EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley poses in the winner’s walk during the 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ella Langley leads this year’s CMA Awards with nine nominations, and she’s a major contender to win big after her hit single “Choosin’ Texas” continues to shatter music records, becoming the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, per the BBC.

The country singer is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Additionally, she has double nominations in Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” according to Deadline.

Billboard reported that at this year’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in May, Langley won seven awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Event of the Year with her collaboration with Riley Green on “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Could she find herself in a similar situation at the CMA Awards? It’s certainly possible. The 60th Annual CMA Awards take place on November 18.