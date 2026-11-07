Ella Langley Spotted on a Dinner Date With Country Star in the Virgin Islands

Country star Ella Langley’s romance with fellow country singer Tucker Wetmore appears to be going strong, as they have been spotted together multiple times. The latest: A romantic beach destination for dinner..

According to TMZ, Langley was spotted on a dinner date in the Virgin Islands with Wetmore. In September, People reported that Langley was dating Wetmore. And that’s who TMZ says she was on the dinner date with in the romantic beach locale.

The pair was rumored to be dating for about a year, but multiple sources finally confirmed the relationship to People in September. They have not formally confirmed that they are dating themselves, however. But the appearances are adding up.

Ella Langley & Tucker Wetmore Were Captured in Photos Going Into the Virgin Island Restaurant

Getty Tucker Wetmore.

On November 6, TMZ reported that the two were photographed on what appeared to be a “dinner date” in the Virgin Islands.

TMZ published photos obtained by a man who managed to get photos of the two after hearing that VIPs might be showing up at the restaurant.

There have been a number of spottings of the two in various settings that point to the burgeoning romance. For example, TMZ reported that Wetmore was “spotted backstage watching Ella’s set at Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City.”

Ella Langley & Tucker Wetmore Have Been to the Beach Location Before

The two country singers have been spotted at the island vacation spot together before.

According to People, the young couple were “photographed together at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Island” in 2025. They also sang an acoustic duet together for a charity event.

Before Langley, Wetmore was “linked to model and influencer Bryana Ferringer,” who starred in his music video, People reported, and Langley was linked John Sansone of “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

Who Is Tucker Wetmore?

According to his bio, Wetmore “the Washington-state native, brings a distinctive blend of country music to the contemporary scene. His sound is characterized by a robust vocal delivery, often layered over arrangements that fuse traditional country instrumentation like steel guitar and fiddle with modern production elements, including programmed drums and atmospheric synthesizers. This sonic architecture allows for a dynamic range, from intimate, acoustic-driven ballads to anthemic, arena-ready tracks.”

The bio continues:”While primarily rooted in country, subtle inflections of rock and pop can be detected, contributing to a broad appeal that distinguishes his work from more strictly traditional acts. The band typically consists of Wetmore on lead vocals and guitar, supported by a rhythm section, additional guitarists, and keyboardists, providing a full and resonant sound.While primarily rooted in country, subtle inflections of rock and pop can be detected, contributing to a broad appeal that distinguishes his work from more strictly traditional acts. The band typically consists of Wetmore on lead vocals and guitar, supported by a rhythm section, additional guitarists, and keyboardists, providing a full and resonant sound.”

You can see Langley’s website here.