Freida Parton Reveals Way The Family Are Honoring Dolly Parton This Christmas

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has shared one of the ways her family are going to honor her this Christmas. She took to Facebook to announce that on Saturday December 12 something called The Holly Dolly Christmas Parade is going to be taking place, and that she is going to be the event’s Grand Marshal.

Freida’s Post

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Frieda shared a simple selfie of herself surrounded by a festive wreath as she announced the heartwarming news online in a post. The caption alongside the photo shared more details about the location of the event, as well as expressed Freida’s excitement over having the opportunity to honor her late sister.

It read: “Hi, friends! I’m SO excited to announce that I’ll be serving as the Grand Marshal of the Holly Dolly Christmas Parade in Mt. Juliet, TN, on Saturday, December 12th!

“Be sure to stick around because the fun doesn’t stop with the parade! I hope you’ll also stop by the Hilton Garden Inn in Mt. Juliet from 1 PM to 4 PM for a chance to meet me at a special Meet & Greet as part of the Holly Dolly Christmas Celebration!

“Come join me as we celebrate the legacy of my incredible sister, Dolly, and kick off the Christmas season with lots of holiday cheer! I can’t wait to see you there! Love, Frieda.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with enthusiasm about the sweet event. One user said: “Congratulations Freida! Dolly would be so proud of you and so am I! I have fiends in that area maybe I will be able to come down!”

A second shared: “That would be awesome. I can’t go but I’m glad there is a celebration for Dolly. Like most people I loved her dearly and can’t believe she is no longer our Angel on Earth but God’s Angel in heaven. Fly high country Queen.”

Meanwhile others added “Love this!”, “She’d be sooo proud. She loved her family!”, “Go Frieda go!”, “Love you Freida”, and “So exciting!”.

Dolly Passing Away

Singer and actress Dolly Parton passed away at the end of August at the age of 80. Her nephew Bryan Seaver broke the news in a video recorded and posted online on behalf of the family. A matter of hours after the tragic news broke, representatives for Dolly confirmed that the cause of her passing was a brief undisclosed battle with cancer.

Bryan’s statement said: “My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heaven.”

May Dolly continue resting in peace.