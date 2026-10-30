Sitcom Star, Son of Country Music Legend, Has Passed Away at 84

Fans are remembering Bobby Wright after the passing of the actor and country music singer.

Best remembered for starring in a hit sitcom during the 1960s, in addition to recording numerous singles from the ’50s to the late ’70s, Wright was 84 years old.

Per his family’s obituary, Wright “passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Nashville Royalty

John Robert “Bobby” Wright was born into country music royalty, the daughter of famed singer Kitty Wells and fellow country star Johnnie Wright, best known as half of musical duo Johnnie and Jack.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Wright was known to TV viewers for portraying radio operator Willy Moss on ABC’s hit sitcom “McHale’s Navy,” which ran from 1962 until 1966. Featuring the exploits of the crew of U.S. Navy boat PT-73 in the Pacific during World War II, the series starred Oscar-winner Ernest Borgnine, and also launched the career of “The Carol Burnett Show” comedy icon Tim Conway.

Wright (who was billed as “John Wright” on the series) joined his co-stars in reprising his role for the big-screen spinoffs, 1964’s “McHale’s Navy” and the 1966 sequel “McHale’s Navy Joins the Air Force.”

After “McHale’s Navy” ended its run, Wright played a thief in a 1966 episode of western “Pistols ’n’ Petticoats,” and later appeared in the 1974 feature “Catch the Black Sunshine.”

A Career in Country Music

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Acting, however, was more of a sideline for Wright, whose primary ambitions were in country music.

He made his professional debut at the eight of eight, singing and playing guitar alongside his parents on the popular radio show “Louisiana Hayride,” which famously launched the career of Elvis Presley.

While never achieving the same degree of success as his mother — known as the Queen of Country Music — Wright recorded for several labels over the years, including Decca, ABC and United Artists Records.

All told, Wright landed 21 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart; his most memorable hit was “Here I Go Again,” which peaked at No. 13 in 1971.

Other singles to chart included “Lay Some Happiness on Me,” “Everybody Needs a Rainbow,” “Lovin’ Someone on My Mind,” “I’m Turning You Loose” and a country-tinged cover of the Terry Jacks hit “Seasons in the Sun.”

He shared a close connection to his family, both personally and professionally. Throughout his music career, he toured the world with his parents, along with sisters Ruby Wright and Carol Sue Wright, who were also singers. He could also be frequently seen performing in the syndicated TV series “Kitty Wells Family Show.”

Wright continued to perform with his parents until Kitty officially retired from touring in 2007. His father, Johnnie Wright, passed away in 2011 at age 97. Wells followed shortly after, passing away in 2012 at the age of 92 due to complications from a stroke.

Wright is survived by sister Carol Sue; his children, LeAnn and Kamela; his grandchildren, Austin, Cassidy, Shelby and Dalton; his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Pazlee, Remi, Fletcher and Axel; his nieces and nephews, Kitty, John Jr., David, Corrie and Stephanie; and his former wife, Brenda.

