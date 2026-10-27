Luke Bryan’s Son Bo Makes Major Decision About His Football Career

Luke Bryan’s son Bo is forging a successful career, but it’s not in music. It’s well-known that Bo Bryan has been pursuing a career in football. Now, he’s made a major decision.

Bo, 18, will be playing as a quarterback for Georgia.

Bo announced the move on Sunday, October 25, 2026, after making waves at Tennessee’s Battle Ground Academy. According to People, Luke Bryan has two sons, Bo and Tate, with his wife, Caroline. Bo’s full name is Thomas “Bo” Boyer Bryan. They also raised Luke’s nephew.

Bo Bryan Was Raised in Tennessee, but His Dad Has Ties to Georgia

Getty Luke Bryan and one of his sons.

Georgia has long been a key part of the Bryan family’s story. According to People, Bo was raised in Tennessee, but Luke Bryan was born and raised in Georgia and graduated from Georgia Southern University. In addition, according to People, Bo “is a longtime fan of Georgia.”

Bo recently suffered a devastating injury while playing football. “Broke my collarbone last night,” he wrote in an Instagram story, . “Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will be back.” He is recovering after surgery for that injury, which occurred on October 16, People reported.

“I don’t know what we’re looking at yet,” BGA coach Bobby Bentley of the injury. “We’ll have to figure this thing out. That’s the challenge for us as a team and as coaches. What do we do? How do we do it? We’re going to figure it out.”

Bo Bryan Threw Over 2,000 Yards for 30 Touchdowns

According to Taste of Country, Bo Bryan stands 6 feet tall, which is short for a D1 quarterback, but he got attention with the following stats. He “threw for over 2,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s regarded as a pocket passer and makes ESPN’s rankings in the category at No. 107.”

Bo was sought after by different schools. He “picked the Bulldogs over offers from Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, North Alabama, UT Martin and others,”

In 2021, Luke spoke about being a father to People. “I’m certainly in the golden years. I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along,” he said.

When Caroline gave birth to Bo, Luke spoke out about the life change to People. “I’m over the moon! Everyone is doing great! My fishing buddy is finally here! I thought being on stage was an amazing feeling, but there is nothing that can top watching my wife bring our son into this world. There is no way I would have missed this for anything,” he said.

In addition, Luke and Caroline helped raise his sister’s kids after she and her husband both died. Tilden Cheshire, and nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire, were very close to the Bryans, People reported. According to People, Tilden was raised by Luke and his wife after his dad died of a heart attack and his mom died of an undisclosed cause.