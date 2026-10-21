Trisha Yearwood Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Transformation on the Red Carpet – Photos

Beloved country music singer Trisha Yearwood has always had a heart for animals. She’s frequently advocated for rescue animals on social media, so her appearance at a recent fundraising gala made absolute sense.

However, fans didn’t necessarily expect to see such a tremendous weight loss. The 62-year-old surprised her audience when she walked the red carpet and took the stage to speak at the Best Friends Animal Society Gala this week.

Trisha Yearwood Looked Terrific at a Recent Fundraising Event

Getty Trisha Yearwood speaks onstage during the Best Friends Animal Society Gala at The Glasshouse on October 19, 2026 in New York City.

Country music star Trisha Yearwood recently stunned fans when she made a public appearance at the Best Friends Animal Society Gala on Monday, October 19, 2026. She looked incredibly professional for the occasion, sporting a black business suit and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Right away, fans noticed her weight loss. Over the years, Trisha Yearwood has discussed her personal struggle with her weight.

“Celebrating our four-legged friends at the Best Friends Gala! Thank you for having us and for all the work you do @bestfriendsanimalsociety 🐾” Yearwood captioned an Instagram post, highlighting the event. She attached several photos of herself posed alongside other celebrity guests.

Fans truly appreciated how much Trisha Yearwood and her friends cared for the animals. They left kind comments, also giving the singer a shoutout on her appearance.

“So incredible as always. What a wonderful cause. And girl. That suit and hair, 🔥🔥🔥😍🤩” one follower wrote.

“I love your beautiful heart for animal rescue so much; you look absolutely gorgeous, xoxo,✨️👑” another chimed in.

The Singer Displayed Tremendous Progress in Just a Few Months

Getty Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 19th ACM® Honors™ at The Pinnacle on August 19, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In August, Trisha Yearwood performed for excited fans at the Pinnacle in Nashville. Even after just a few months of hard work, her progress was obvious.

In addition to her impressive music career, Yearwood is also an accomplished chef. She truly knows the importance of nutrition and good food, though she’s struggled with dieting in the past.

“I don’t think you can name one diet I haven’t done. I’m that girl who buys every magazine where somebody’s lost 30 lbs,” the singer told PEOPLE in 2013. “I guess a part of me didn’t want to hear that it’s just really hard work!”

Though she admitted everyone “falls off the wagon” once in a while, Yearwood discussed how much fun she was having in Zumba classes.

In 2025, Trisha Yearwood vulnerably opened up about her ongoing health struggles.

“I had a mild case of COVID, but it really messed with my smell and taste,” the singer told Bobby Bones last year. “I would say I’m a ‘long COVID’ person. So I had all the brain fog.”

Thankfully, Yearwood found a treatment that worked for her. She engaged in LENS (Low Energy Neurofeedback System) therapy sessions to help her recover brain function. Now, she feels like she’s in her 30s again.

“I didn’t tell anybody I was going because I was like, ‘I don’t understand what this does,’” she told Bones. “But the first thing I noticed was I was sleeping better than I had slept in 10 years.”

Fans wish the singer all the best as she continues making positive choices for her health.