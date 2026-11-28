Country star Miranda Lambert took the stage with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders during a halftime performance. And the performance has some fans talking about the Super Bowl.

“She was fire and she should be doing Super Bowl half time!!!” a fan wrote on Lambert’s Instagram page.

Despite her lengthy career, this was Lambert’s first halftime show. The singer performed on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys met the Philadelphia Eagles. Lambert emerged on stage between rows of cheerleaders, wearing a blue outfit with white stars and a cowboy hat.

“Getting to be at home in Texas doing my first ever halftime show was the best way to spend Thanksgiving. It was our last show of the year so I’d say we went out with a bang! Thank you @dallascowboys, @dccheerleaders, @salvationarmyus for having us. Thank you to my band and crew for working so hard all year long. Happy holidays, y’all. See y’all soon🩵🤠” Lambert wrote on Instagram.

The Dallas Cowboys Referred to Miranda Lambert as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

The Dallas Cowboys praised Lambert on X. “America’s Sweetheart on stage on Thanksgiving Day,” the team wrote, tagging Lambert and adding a blue heart emoji.

Although it’s possible to find mixed reviews over the performance online, some fans loved it. “So fun, great performance! Thank you,” wrote a fan on X. “The dress and the boots!…. Miranda girl,” wrote another.

Lambert even shared a throwback photo showing her as a young cheerleader. “My singing career worked out better than my cheerleading career, but I can’t tell y’all how excited I am to have the best seat in the house to watch the @dccheerleaders during my halftime performance on Thursday,” she wrote on Instagram along with that photo. And the cheerleading costume was in blue and white, which was fitting due to her Dallas Cowboys performance.

“Happy Thanksgiving, #CowboysNation! Don’t miss @mirandalambert at The Salvation Army’s #RedKettleKickoff halftime show,” the team wrote in an earlier promotion.

“Get ready to watch me at halftime,” Lambert said, touting the Salvation Army’s charity work.

Miranda Lambert Said It’s ‘Crazy’ That This Was Her First Halftime Performance

Before the show, Lambert explained her feelings about performing in an NFL halftime show.

“It’s my first time ever to do this. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy? I don’t have a lot of firsts in my career at this point,” Lambert said on the Calm Down podcast hosted by Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

“But I was like, here we go. Especially with it being in Dallas. My family is coming because I’m from 80 miles east of Dallas. So it’ll be fun. I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she added.

Lambert performed her hits, including “Snakeskin Boots,” “Kerosene,” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”

“Not a Cowboys fan..however best halftime show since I can remember,” another fan wrote. “Best half time show ever Miranda is 🔥 the whole family was glued to watching her 🔥” another person wrote. “SUCH A FUNNNN HALFTIME,” added another fan.