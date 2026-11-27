Country singer Luke Combs has plenty to be thankful for this year, and he’s making sure to celebrate what matters most.

The “Beautiful Crazy” hitmaker marked Thanksgiving with a sweet family photo shoot featuring his wife, Nicole Combs, and their three children, including the couple’s newest addition, baby boy Chet, whom they welcomed in February. The latest addition makes the Combs a family of five, giving the singer even more to be grateful for this holiday season.

Luke Combs Celebrates Thanksgiving With Loving Family Photos

Luke Combs took a break from his busy music career to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. Taking to Instagram, Combs shared a carousel of photos featuring his wife, Nicole Combs, and their three young children. The family of five posed for a sweet professional photo shoot on a beach in Florida, offering fans a glimpse of their holiday celebration despite their home base in Tennessee.

The first photo in Combs’ carousel features a sweet look at his relationship with his wife, as the two share a kiss on the sandy beach while holding their son, Chet, who was born in February. The couple’s other two children, sons Beau Lee and Tex Lawrence, can be seen close to their parents and playing by the water.

Other photos show a cute moment between Nicole and one of her sons as they point up towards the sunny blue sky, and the family of five walking down the beach while Luke and Nicole hold one of their sons’ hands. The couple also share a moment alone in one snapshot, smiling from ear to ear.

Combs captioned his post, “Thank-FULL 🦃🤎✨.”

Luke Combs & His Wife Welcomed Their Third Child This Year

Getty FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Combs family became a family of five this February when Luke and Nicole welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Chet Wiley. The couple announced his arrival in a joint Instagram post featuring their two older sons standing besides them as Nicole cradled their newborn.

The announcement also included a touching close-up of Luke and Nicole holding Chet’s tiny hand, along with an adorable black-and-white snapshot of the couple’s two older boys gazing at their new baby brother.

“Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles 🥰 Chet Wiley Combs 🩵,” the caption read.

According to People, Luke and Nicole met at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida in 2016. “I could tell she was different than anybody I had ever met,” the singer told Nashville Lifestyles.

Just two years later, the couple announced their engagement, and in August 202, they wed in an intimate ceremony in southern Florida. Nicole shares two loving photos of the couple on their wedding day on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!