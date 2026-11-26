Riley Green is known for several country hits, including one of his early fan favorites, “There Was This Girl,” his collaboration with Ella Langley, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” and his popular hit, “Worst Way.”

But what if Green had never ventured into country music and instead pursued a career as a rock star? In a recent interview, the newest coach of “The Voice” revealed that he once dreamed of being the “cool rock guy.” He even opened up about the legendary musician who inspired him and whom he hopes to emulate.

Riley Green Shares How He Always Wants to Be the ‘Cool Rock Guy’ Before Venturing Into Country Music

Getty Riley Green attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During an appearance on the “Warner Bros. A Lot More” podcast on November 19, country singer Riley Green revealed that he has aspirations to be like one famous rock star at a time when he wasn’t even thinking of a career in country.

“Well, I always wanted to be Eric Clapton. I always wanted to be a cool rock guy. I realized pretty quickly I wasn’t that cool,” he admitted.

Green shared that he initially spent his time performing cover songs at local bars, but eventually grew tired of singing others artists’ music. That prompted him to start writing songs of his own, a decision that ultimately led him down a more country-inspired path and helped shape the sound fans know him for today.

“I mean, I wasn’t thinking about being a country artist. I wasn’t thinking about being an artist. I just started playing cover shows. I enjoyed playing music. They’d let us have a bar tab, and me and my buddies would have a good time,” he said. “When I started getting tired of playing the same covers, I started writing, and those songs that came out were very country.”

Green said that he wrote about “what I knew and what I saw,” which naturally steered his music toward the country genre.

Green Held a Normal Job Before Becoming a Country Star

Getty Riley Green attends Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th PrimeTime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse on September 13, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Before becoming a famous country star, Green held a more traditional job in construction in his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama. According to NBC News, he learned the trade from his father and grandfather, gaining hands-on experience with construction equipment.

His family’s connection to the industry even caught the attention of Caterpillar, which shared a feature highlighting Green and his family operating CAT machinery.

“Riley Green comes from a family with a long history of owning Cat equipment. Some of his earliest memories as a kid include watching his granddaddy operate Cat machines on their family’s land. Before fully committing to his music career, Riley joined the construction workforce, where he framed houses alongside his father and granddaddy,” it read.