Country legend Dolly Parton’s sister is sharing new details about the icon’s secret cancer battle, in an emotional interview with People.

“She would call me when she was having treatments in Germany and we’d talk as long as she wanted to talk,” Stella told the magazine of the beloved star. “I walked through the journey with her.” Dolly died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. Her death caught fans by surprise because, before it, only the vaguest statements had been released about any health concerns.

Stella said that Dolly was mostly concerned about other people even toward the end, which won’t surprise fans, as she was known for her caring personality.

Stella Parton Said Dolly Didn’t Want People to See ‘Her That Way’

Getty Stella and Dolly Parton.

Even to the end, Dolly’s concern was for her sister and others.

“As she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way. We talked every week, but wouldn’t see each other,” Stella told People. “She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset crying, or saw sorrow on my face. She was sparing me the pain and all of us the pain of watching that.”

Stella also opened up about some of her fondest memories of Dolly, such as driving to see Dolly and her husband, Carl Dean, who died before the singer. “I’ve thought about those early days a lot since she’s gone, and just the fun things we would do and the silly things that we did together and the special bond we all had,” she told People. “It was a gift. And nobody can take your memories.”

Stella Parton Is Also a Singer

Singing clearly runs in the family, as Stella is also a musician.

“Stella Parton was branded a Maverick in 1975 when she launched her very own record label – Soul, Country and Blues S.C.A.B Records before going on to write, produce, & release her chart topping debut album ‘I Want to Hold You (In My Dreams Tonight),'” her website says. “Since that time Stella has gone on to release 39 albums, 32 chart singles, become an accomplished actress and author with 3 cookbooks, an inspirational memoir ‘Tell it Sister, Tell it’and 4 starring roles in Broadway touring musicals; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Pump Boys & Dinettes & Gentleman Prefer Blondes.“

In 2015, at the request of her older sister Dolly Parton, Stella served as a consultant on the NBC Television movie ‘Coat of Many Colors’ in addition to being portrayed in the film as a child and appearing in a character role as Corla Bass. She reprised her role in the Emmy-Nominated follow up ‘Christmas of Many Colors’ (2016),” the website continues.

“In 2018 Stella became an audience favorite on the BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef series and partnered with British Airways as a spokesperson for their new direct flight between London and Nashville. Stella continues to perform around the world and speak out as an advocate for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.”