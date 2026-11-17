The Grammy nominations are in, and one of the big names left off the list is country singer Luke Combs.

However, loyal fans are rushing to his defense. “Wait why is Luke Combs missing from the Grammy nominations???? HELLO???!!” a fan wrote on X.

According to Country Living, Combs qualified for the awards show, but he didn’t make the cut and was one of the biggest snubs. The country star released a new album, The Way I Am, in March 2026, which falls within the award parameters, Country Living reported.

Luke Combs Had a #1 Album in 2026

Getty US country singer Luke Combs.

Combs’ album did well in 2026. In fact, it soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and “hit No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 in its debut week,” Country Living reported, which makes the snub more surprising.

He has received Grammy nominations in the past, eight of them, but he hasn’t won any of them, the site noted. “Combs’ ‘Be By You’ and ‘Better That Way’ were also submitted for record of the year and the former best country solo performance,” USA Today noted of 2027.

Due to his past nominations, the Grammy website has a page devoted to Combs. “Born March 2, 1990, in Asheville, N.C., Luke Combs moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue his passion of performing live and making music,” it says. “Inspired by his country heroes Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan, he steadily gained a following in the country music world after getting signed to Columbia Nashville and re-releasing his hit single “Hurricane” in 2016, which has since gone double platinum.”

Who makes the call? “This year, nearly 16,000 voting members of the Recording Academy were eligible to vote,” Billboard wrote, and thousands of those are new members. Combs wasn’t the only snub; Billboard rounded up a few others.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs Announced His Pick for CMA Entertainer of the Year

And then there’s the Country Music Awards. Combs gave his pick for entertainer of the year when asked.

“I mean, it’s hard to not vote for Ella, right?” he told Taste of Country. “I mean, it’d be kind of tough to not vote for her, I would think.” He was referring to Ella Langley, of course.

Combs is up for several CMA awards for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, Taste of Country reported.

One notable Grammy moment in the past: Combs singing “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman. In 2021, Combs was also listed among the biggest Grammy snubs by The New York Times.







