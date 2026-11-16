Ella Langley is representing country music in a huge way at this year’s Grammy Awards. On Monday, November 16, the 69th Annual Grammy Awards officially announced the full list of nominees, with Langley up for seven awards this year. In fact, Langley is the only country artist nominated in the four major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Langley is also nominated for awards in three different country music categories. Langley’s Grammy nominations come after a highly successful sophomore album, “Dandelion,” which features her hit single “Choosin’ Texas.” The song continues to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and officially broke the all-time record for the most weeks at No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Ella Langley Has the Best Reaction to Her 7 Grammy Nominations

Ella Langley woke up on November 16 with a lot to celebrate. The country artist captured the moment she learned she was up for seven awards at the 2027 Grammy Awards, including the coveted Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year awards.

Turning to Instagram, a makeup free Langley appears in her living room, surrounded by family and friends as they watch her receive nominations in seven different Grammy categories. “I’m gonna have a heart attack,” Langley jokes as the announcer reveals her name in one of the major categories. Each time her name is announced, Langley and those around her erupt into cheers and screams of excitement. At one point, the country star even jokingly pretends to faint to the floor after learning that she has been nominated for Album of the Year.

Langley’s comment section was quickly filled with love and support by both fans and other big-named stars. Lainey Wilson commented, “Well deserved! 🙌🙌 congrats!” And Katy Perry wrote, “hell yeah brother.”

Country singer Kaitlin Butts shared, “Her arms said TOUCHDOWN. I could not be more proud. Love you so much friend.” While Taylor Lautner wrote, “Hahahahahahahaha well deserved 🙌”

All 7 of Langley’s Grammy Nominations

Getty Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Langley is the third-most nominated singer this year, with seven Grammy Award nominations including three in the country music categories that she is sure to sweep. Those include Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “Choosin’ Texas,” which Miranda Lambert is a co-writer on, and Best Contemporary Country Album for “Dandelion.”

In fact, Lambert is also up for a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year for her work on Lambert’s sophomore album, while Joybeth Taylor, who is also credited with writing “Choosin’ Texas,” nominated for Songwriter of the Year.

The singer is also nominated for four major awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. When it comes to winning Album of the Year, Langley does face some steep competition; those also nominated in the category include Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia, and Taylor Swift.

Langley is also expected to win big at this year’s CMA Awards, where she leads with nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The CMA Awards air on Wednesday, November 18.