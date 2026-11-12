Final Instagram Post of Tragic Country Singer Who Died at 22

The death of rising country singer CJ Beach, who died in a car crash at 22, is a heartbreaking one.

His final Instagram post underscores the talent and young life that were lost. He posted a video showing him singing an original song and playing guitar. It’s called “Cigarettes.” The comment thread is filling up with tributes to the talented singer. On November 11, an unreleased song by his son called “Father.” Charles Beach also directed people to a tribute page.

According to Fox News, Beach was known “for his blend of country and Southern rock along with his performances with the band ‘CJ & The Deadmen.'” He posted other original song videos to his Instagram page in the days before his death. One was called “Don’t Wanna Feel,” and another was called “Hangin’ On.”

Charles Beach, CJ’s dad, confirmed his death in an emotional post on Facebook on November 11. “I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ. Seeing all the post with pictures and videos kills me, but I know he was loved by many and will be missed,” he wrote.

According to Fox News, CJ died just “hours before the fatal crash on November 6 at The Salty Donkey in Panacea, Florida.” The Tallahassee Democrat quoted the Highway Patrol as revealing that Beach “was killed early Saturday after his car ran off a Wakulla County road and struck several trees.”

CJ Beach’s Dad Is Calling for Additional Safety Measures Where His Son Died

According to Beach’s father, he wants warning lights and signs installed on the curve where his son died.

“So I ask this, flood the county commissioners will calls and text to install warning lights and many signs on both sides of that curve on Rehwinkle,” his Facebook post says. “CJ’s wreck was in the same spot as the last wreck there. The bushes hadn’t even grown back. That is what I ask for in memory of my son CJ. Please help me out. Thank you all. Charlie Beach.”

Fans posted tributes on CJ’s Instagram comment threads. “Rip sweet child. A future star and natural musician gone too early💔” read one. “He died young way before he died. A thousand times!” read another, admiring his music.

“Super sad 😢, this is my we should all cherish one another life is short. Here today and gone tomorrow. I love all people no matter what,” wrote a fan.

A Celebration of Life is Planned for CJ Beach

Other tributes flowed in, and a celebration of life is planned.

“The hearts of the Palaver Tree Theater family are heavy with the loss of C.J. Beach, a talented young man we were blessed to know and who will forever be our friend and brother. His life stands as a testament to how one person, young as he was, can touch so many lives,” Palaver Tree Theater’s website says.

“A celebration of C.J.’s life will be held at The Seinyard at Wildwood, at 3870 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville, FL (see details below). Dress is comfortable and casual, just like C.J. would want it,” wrote X101.5 Tallahassee’s Rock Station. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for November 21.