Country Stars Rally Around Legendary Country Artist After CMAs Red Carpet Snub

Country artists are supporting legendary country singer Sammy Kershaw after he shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, November 5, saying he won’t be allowed to walk the red carpet at this year’s 60th annual CMA Awards. In his message, Kershaw said it was “extremely hurtful, embarrassing, and very disappointing.”

Kershaw has had a career in country music spanning more than five decades, releasing hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Cadillac Style.” After sharing his message, Kershaw received an outpouring of support from artists like Riley Green and Carly Pearce, who found the red carpet snub just as saddening.

Riley Green, Carly Pearce Share Support for Sammy Kershaw After Being Denied Red Carpet Access at 2026 CMA Awards

Getty Sammy Kershaw attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music legend Sammy Kershaw’s message about being snubbed from attending the red carpet at this year’s CMA Awards didn’t go unnoticed. Not only did he receive an outpouring of support from his fans, but also from today’s top country artists, including Riley Green. Green and others shared comments in which they, too, found it disheartening and disrespectful to disallow Kershaw access to the red carpet this year.

In the comment section of Kershaw’s Instagram post, Green wrote, “If you haven’t earned the right to be there, then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.” In fact, Green may have also been snubbed this year after being left off the list of Male Artist of the Year nominees.

Carly Pearce also shared a message of support, writing, “many of us wouldn’t be here without artists like you… ❤️.” Singer Jake Owen’s commented, “I’m team Sammy.”

In his statement, Kershaw revealed that he adjusted his entire schedule just to be able to walk this year’s red carpet alongside his wife, Mendy. He then went on to list his many achievements, including noting that he is a lifetime CMA member. “I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success,” he shared.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards Will Honor ’90s Country Artists

Getty Recording Artist Sammy Kershaw attends Sammy Kershaw’s “Do You Know Me? A Tribute To George Jones” Album Release Party at CMA Office on July 22, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to American Songwriter, this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards will pay tribute to country music stars of the ’90s, making Kershaw’s snub all the more disappointing.

Kershaw had major country hits throughout the 1990s, with songs like “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” “Third Rate Romance,” and two No. 1 country hits: “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life.”

, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern teased a night of country music nostalgia: “We’ll reach back some to the early days of the CMAs, but really, the hot artists today, their heroes are the stars of the ’90s. So the ability in this show to really focus on reaching back to there.”

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 18.