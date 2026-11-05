The Sweet Way Beloved Country Music Couple Discover They’re Expecting a Baby Girl

Country music star Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey Dickerson shared a special surprise with fans, taking them along for the emotional moment they discovered they were expecting a baby girl.

The “Blue Tacoma” singer and his wife, who have been married since 2013, are already proud parents to two young sons, Remington, 5, and Radford, 2. With a little girl on the way, the growing family has even more reason to celebrate as they prepare to welcome their newest addition.

Russell Dickerson & Wife Kailey Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby Girl in Emotional Surprise

Getty Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson attend the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

In an Instagram post shared by both Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, on Wednesday, November 4, the country music couple took fans along with them as they found out the gender of their third child.

In the clip, Dickerson holds the phone, which faces the couple who have their eyes closed as they walk into a room that tells them whether they are having a boy or a girl. As they open their eyes, the couple is shocked and clearly filled with emotion. The singer then faces the camera in the other direction to show a baby room filled with pink balloons and baby girl clothes, announcing they are having their first girl.

After learning they will be having a girl, Kailey jokes, “What do we do with one of those?” The singer then adds, “Everybody be cool. Everythings fine. People have been raising girls for millenia.”

Fans in the comment section loved seeing the couple’s reaction and learning that the the country singer will no longer be a boy dad. “Game over. RussellMANIA is about to turn into RussENDERELLA,” a comment read. “Her big bros are going to love and guard her fiercely. Russ’s heart gunna wrapped her finger…. Ya’ll will know exactly what to do! 🙌🏽🙏🏽,” another person wrote.

The Couple Announced They Were Expecting Their Third Child In an Adorable Video With Their Two Sons

The country music couple first announced they were expecting their third child in a sweet video shared on Instagram in late July. The clip opened with Kailey on the beach, cradling her growing baby bump.

The video then showed the couple holding hands as they watched their two young sons play in the ocean and the sand. Another touching moment showed the couple’s youngest son, Radford, kissing his mom’s stomach.

“One more face in that hallway hall of fame ✨🖼️✨,” Kailey captioned the video, a lyric from Dickerson’s song, “Famous Back Home.”

Dickerson and his wife have a beautiful love story, with the country singer having honored their relationship with the song “Home Sweet.” The music video even offers a closer look at their lives together, sharing home videos compiled over the years, including when Dickerson proposed to Kailey in 2013, the couple getting their first home, and learning that Kailey was pregnant with their first child.

Speaking about the music video (via People) and watching it all come together, Dickerson shared that he and Kailey both got very emotional. “I didn’t expect it to hit that hard, but it’s just the way that the footage was all clipped together To see the footage of us on the road early on and to see how far we’ve come and all the hard work just made us all in our feels.”

With the news that the couple will be welcoming a baby girl for the first time, can fans expect another sweet song and music video from Dickerson?