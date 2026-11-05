CMA Awards Performers Revealed, Plus Special Details on Tribute to Dolly Parton

This year’s edition of the CMA Awards is on the horizon, and on Thursday, November 5 the Country Music Association and ABC announced the first performers for The 60th Annual CMA Awards.

According to a release, this year’s show will celebrate “six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night,” while bringing together “genre icons and the artists shaping its future.”

Country Music’s Biggest Night

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Country music fans can expect to see some show-stopping performances from this year’s roster of perfomers.

So far, the list of performers for the 2026 CMA Awards includes Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore.

In addition, this year’s CMA Awards will also feature a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18 on ABC and Disney+.

Big Night for Ella Langley

Getty Ella Langley performs in September 2026.

The evening promises to be a big one for Ella Langley, with the “Choosin’ Texas” singer leading the pack with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. She’s also received two nominations each for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

She’s followed by Miranda Lambert, who’s up for seven nominations this year. Those include two for Single of the Year, one for Album of the Year as a producer, two for Musical Event of the Year and Song of the Year as a songwriter. In addition, Lambert has also received her 19th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. As the CMA points out, Lambert’s 70 career nominations give her the record for the most CMA Awards nominations by a female artist.

Meanwhile, Cody Johnson received four nominations this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Tim McGraw — who is nominated for Musical Event of the Year this year and holds 40 career CMA Awards nominations — will celebrate the milestone with what promises to be a memorable performance.

Kacey Musgraves earns five nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Songof the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Reigning Vocal Group of the Year The Red Clay Strays are nominated once again this year in the category.

Reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Zach Top is a two-time nominee this year, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Tucker Wetmore has landed his second CMA Awards nomination this year in the New Artist of the Year category.

“The night will also feature an unforgettable tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring the country music icon whose influence and legacy have touched every corner of entertainment and beyond,” reads the CMA’s release.

Additional performers and presenters for the 60th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the weeks ahead, and fans are being advised to check the association’s CMAawards.com for more details.