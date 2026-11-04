The Major 80s Film Dolly Parton Starred In But ‘Didn’t Enjoy’

Dolly Parton is iconic and known for so many things, from her endlessly amazing acting career to the classic song “9 to 5” (what a way to make a livin’!). Though it turns out that one of the most prominent films in her career is one she didn’t particularly enjoy starring in.

What Was The Film, And What Did Dolly Say About It?

Getty Dolly Parton (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Dolly revealed in a conversation with Interview Magazine that she didn’t enjoy starring in “Wh*rehouse”. It turns out that she was feeling rather poorly during filming, and the state of her health made the whole experience of shooting the production less fun.

She said: “”Wh*rehouse” was not fun. I loved Burt Reynolds and Jim Nabors and all those people, but at that particular time I was ill, and coming from a Broadway play, we already had everything against us.

“When I was doing “Wh*rehouse” was when I got so sick. It was right after that diet that I gained so much more back. That was my second film, and it was so close to my personality as far as me getting to say what I wanted to say, dress the way that I like to dress, that I was real comfortable in the part.”

Dolly’s major hit “I Will Always Love You” was also included in the film shortly before it was snapped up by Whitney Houston and she recorded her own powerhouse version.

Dolly Passing Away

Dolly Parton tragically passed away at the end of August at the age of 80, following a brief, undisclosed battle with cancer. She kept her cancer battle a secret, with the exact type of cancer responsible for her passing still not being something that the public knows.

Dolly’s niece Danielle wasn’t aware that Dolly had cancer, but recently revealed the moment she suspected that her aunt was hiding a cancer battle from the family. All Danielle knew was that Dolly wasn’t feeling well, but it was when she told Dolly about her own cancer diagnosis that she gauged by Dolly’s reaction that she might be facing something similar.

Sitting down with Extra, Danielle explained: “I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with. I knew she was sick. She worried more about everybody else, before she would ever let you know that anything was wrong with her.”

She then recalled telling Dolly: “I am going through a little bit of a cancer battle myself right now. I’m okay, stage zero, caught it early, getting it done. But she took it really heavy, and that’s how I figured it out.”

Seeing Dolly upset, Danielle promptly added: “Look, you gotta get it together, it ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know because you knew I was having a biopsy.”

Danielle told Dolly about her cancer around August 6 – only a matter of weeks before the star sadly left this Earth. We wish Danielle all the best on her journey to recovery and endless strength in her health battle, and we hope Dolly is resting in peace.