Miranda Lambert Opens Up About the Loss of Dolly Parton

Miranda Lambert is remembering Dolly Parton and the advice from the country music legend that has stayed with her over the years.

In a new interview with The Independent, Lambert reflected on meeting Parton while recording a duet version of “Dumb Blonde” for the soundtrack of the 2018 Netflix film “Dumplin’.”

The singer also discussed how Parton’s approach to her career and public image continues to influence her own.

Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25. Looking back on their time together, Lambert recalled a memorable moment from their first meeting in the recording studio.

“I walk in the studio and there are cameras and lights and everything, and Dolly grabs my shoulders, says, ‘Nice to meet you’ and gives me a hug,” she said. “Then she turns me around and says, ‘Always find your good light first.’”

The “Vice” singer said she still thinks about that advice, particularly when she is having a difficult day.

The lighthearted comment has become something Lambert can return to when she is in a bad mood or dealing with someone who has upset her. It is one example of the impression Parton made on her, both personally and professionally.

How Dolly Parton Influenced Miranda Lambert

Lambert, 42, also sees Parton as an example when considering the kind of legacy she hopes to leave behind. She admires the way the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member communicated her values without making every public appearance about politics.

Lambert explained that she believes musicians can have strong personal convictions while allowing their work to bring people together.

“I feel if we could be a little more like Dolly, and be good, be kind, be thoughtful,” said Lambert. “You can have a stance on things without preaching it to people, and I also believe that my job as a musician, as a songwriter, is to be an escape.”

She continued, “Songs are an escape, that’s a moment for us all to come together… and I just don’t ever think it’s my place to get up there and push my agendas of any other kinds.”

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer has supported causes including LGBTQ+ rights and pet adoption. She believes listeners can understand where she stands through the music and causes she supports.

“And I feel like Dolly did that well, too,” she said.

Lambert Pays tribute After Dolly Parton’s Tragic Passing

Lambert also shared a personal tribute to Parton on Instagram following the country icon’s death.

“Thank you for everything Dolly. I will always love you. Fly high honky tonk angel,” she wrote and shared an image with the legend.

Her latest comments offer another glimpse into the influence Parton had on Lambert. From a memorable piece of advice in a recording studio to the way she approached her public life, Parton’s example remains meaningful to the younger country star.

For Lambert, remembering Parton is about more than celebrating her music. It is also about carrying forward the kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of purpose she admired in the legendary performer.