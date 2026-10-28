Reba McEntire Dedicates Special Episode of ‘Happy’s Place’ to Dolly Parton

For Reba McEntire, the passing of Dolly Parton wasn’t just saying goodbye to a country music icon and Nashville colleague, but the loss of a dear friend.

That friendship will be honored this week, on the Friday, October 30 episode of McEntire’s NBC sitcom, “Happy’s Place.”

A Sweet Dedication

NBC

In an announcement, McEntire revealed that the upcoming episode will feature a special dedication to Parton, shown onscreen at the completion of the episode.

“We were filming this episode on the day she passed, and it just felt like the right thing to do as our way of honoring her,” McEntire said in a statement.

“The episode is all about remembering those we love who have passed on, and we will always love and remember Dolly.”

Per the announcement, the Halloween-themed episode is titled “Skeletons in the Closet.”

“Unresolved feelings about their late father arise when Bobbie and Isabella put a photo of Happy on their ofrenda for Dia De Los Muertos. Emmett tries to avoid Gabby’s Halloween pranks at all costs,” reads the episode description.

‘I Will Always Love You’

Upon news of Parton’s passing, McEntire took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute.

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side,” McEntire wrote in the caption, accompanying several photos of her and Parton photographed together over the years.

“Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang,” her tribute continued.

“Thank you, Lord, for Dolly,” McEntire wrote. “She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

She concluded by writing, “I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”

McEntire’s “Happy’s Place” co-star Melissa Peterson shared a comment to the post, writing, “I will never forget the week she spent with us doing the tv show. She was everything you wanted her to be and more. She could do everything. I loved her music, her movies, her sense of humor, her outlook on life. I loved her. Beautiful tribute @reba for your beautiful friend @dollyparton 💔”

Remembering Dolly

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During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote the new season of “Happy’s Place,” McEntire opened up about her decades-long friendship with Parton

“I loved the way Dolly carried herself with confidence and poise,” McEntire recalled. “She could cut a joke in a heartbeat and she would make sure that everybody felt comfortable in her presence …”

She also told Hudson about what it was like when Parton guest-starred on her previous sitcom, “Reba,” back in 2005.

“When she came out to California and did the ‘Reba’ TV show with me for a week, she treated everyone equally — everybody!” McEntire said.



