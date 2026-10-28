‘CMA Country Christmas’ Returns in 2026: When to Watch & Which Country Stars Are Performing

Country music’s biggest stars are coming together to celebrate the magic of the holiday season! “CMA Country Christmas” is returning to ABC this December for its 17th year, bringing beloved country artists together to perform festive favorites and get viewers into the holiday spirit.

The performances were filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of a live audience at Belmont University’s Fisher Center on October 14. Check out when the fan-favorite show will air and the star-studded lineup this year.

When Does ‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2026 Air?

Getty (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during the 2019 CMA Country Christmas at Curb Event Center on September 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“CMA Country Christmas” is officially back! The concert will air on Tuesday, December 1, from 9:00 to 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC, per the network’s official holiday programming schedule.

The show will follow “Dancing With the Holidays,” which airs from 8:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET that night. It’ll be a real treat for fans who are currently tuning in to “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, with a synopsis of the show reading: “The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing With the Stars” celebrates the season with 12 all-new festive-themed routines, dazzling holiday decor, and heartwarming moments with the cast.”

What Stars Will Be Performing on ‘CMA Country Christmas?’

Getty Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform during the 2018 CMA Country Christmas at Curb Event Center on September 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The “CMA Country Christmas” special has always brought together some of country music’s most beloved artists, and this year is no different. Some performers are regulars, including Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

According to the official CMA Christmas website, the lineup of performers includes: BeBe Winans, Dan + Shay, Debbie Winans, Grace Bowers, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Lindsey Stirling, Russell Dickerson, and Trisha Yearwood.

It’s still unconfirmed who will host this year’s event. Last year, the special was hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, who both performed during the show.

How to Watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Viewers can watch “CMA Country Christmas” when it airs on ABC on December 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Like last year, the special will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC announced the special’s return on Instagram on Tuesday, October 27. “It’s going to be a holly jolly country Christmas! 🎄✨🤠 Don’t miss the magic of #CMACountryChristmas Tuesday, December 1 on ABC! Stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu,” the post was captioned.

The comment section was filled with fans looking forward to the event and getting to see their favorite country stars sing renditions of beloved holiday classics.

“Calendar is marked🎅,” a comment read. “YIPPEE!! It’s going to be so Jolly!! I really hope that Lainey will be apart of this!! 🤠🎵🎶🎤❤️💚🎄🎅🏻🧑🏻‍🎄🤶🏻🎁,” another fan shared. “I’m excited every year to watch,” another said. “Holly Jolly Christmas I love country so this is my jam,” one comment read.