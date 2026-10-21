Reba McEntire Continues to Push Through Grief as She Remembers Dolly Parton

The country music world continues to mourn the loss of country music icon Dolly Parton. The “9 to 5” singer died on August 25 at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee, following a brief, private battle with cancer. She was 80.

As fans and fellow musicians remember Parton’s remarkable legacy both in music and philanthropy, country stars like Reba McEntire are also reflecting on the special memories they shared. McEntire and Parton’s friendship dates back to the late 1970s, and their bond was built on a shared love of music and years of admiration.

Reba McEntire Reflects on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Dolly Parton

Getty LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 15: Singer Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire pose on the set of The WB’s “Reba” at 20th Century Fox Studios on February 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

Appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Wednesday, October 21, country singer Reba McEntire opened up about her decades-long friendship with the late Dolly Parton, detailing what she loved most about the music icon.

“I loved the way Dolly carried herself with confidence and poise,” McEntire shared (via People). “She could cut a joke in a heartbeat and she would make sure that everybody felt comfortable in her presence.”

McEntire first met Parton in 1977, when McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut. She spoke about their interaction with Vogue: “The first time I was in her presence, it was Sept. 17, 1977. I was making my Grand Ole Opry debut and was supposed to sing two songs that night. They came to me and said one of my songs was going to have to be cut because Dolly Parton had just walked in the back door.”

“I said, ‘Heck, you can have both of them if I can just meet Dolly!’ I will never forget her walking through in this beautiful black chiffon outfit with rhinestone butterflies. She looked just like an angel!” She continued.

Their friendship only grew after that, with Parton even making an appearance on McEntire’s sitcom, “Reba,” in 2005. McEntire told Hudson in her interview about Parton’s kindness to everyone despite being a huge star. “When she came out to California and did the ‘Reba’ TV show with me for a week, she treated everyone equally,” she shared.

McEntire Will Honor Parton in a Special CMA Tribute

Getty TOPSHOT – US singer Reba McEntire sings a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.

McEntire honored her late friend with a special performance dedicated to Parton during the 2026 Emmy Awards, just a few weeks after Parton’s death. McEntire sang Parton’s 1983 song “Appalachian Memories.” In fact, she also got to wear pieces from Parton’s own jewelry collection that night, including a butterfly ring and earrings.

Speaking about that night, McEntire told Hudson that it “meant a lot to me” to get to perform the tribute, stating that she was “honored.” “It was just like my way of sending her off,” she said.

McEntire also shared photos of her moving performance on Instagram. “I will always love and miss you, Dolly. What an honor to celebrate @DollyParton tonight,” she captioned her photo.

McEntire will also honor Parton in a CMA special titled “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” which will see McEntire and other big-name stars in the country music world, including Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerini, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and more, come together to celebrate and honor Parton’s life and legacy through music.

The two-hour special airs live on Wednesday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.