Alan Jackson’s New Museum Opens in Nashville—Here’s What’s In It

Missing Alan Jackson yet? Country music fans said goodbye to the legend this summer with his final concert, but don’t worry. You can still get all things Alan Jackson in a new museum, and it just opened in Nashville.

What’s in it? Outfits, his awards, “handwritten lyric sheets,” and more.

“The Alan Jackson museum offers an intimate look into Alan’s unparalleled career through exclusive memorabilia, iconic outfits, and personal artifacts. It’s a celebration of the songs that defined Alan’s career and the enduring legacy of a genuine storyteller,” the museum says on its website. Tickets are available online.

He’s a country music icon, and we just wanted to give his fans in the years to come a place to go and relive all of those memories,” said museum CEO Robbie Goldsmith to The Tennessean.

“It’s a way for Alan and his team to continue his legacy here in Nashville.” Some of the memorabilia comes from his farewell show. “All of his attire, the set list, the guitar, everything used from that show is now on display here at the museum,” Goldsmith said to the newspaper.

The Alan Jackson Museum Tells the Story of His Life, Starting in Newnan, GA

Getty Alan Jackson performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

The museum follows Jackson’s life, starting with his childhood. “Explore the early days of Alan’s life, from his hometown of Newnan, Georgia, to the family artifacts that inspired his most personal hits,” the museum’s website says.

According to The Tennessean, the museum features 600 artifacts from Jackson’s life. The museum had a “soft opening” in June, the newspaper reported, but it opened in full on October 15, 2026.

The museum also contains “a piece of metal from the World Trade Center and stone from the Pentagon,” to honor a song that Jackson wrote after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the newspaper added.

Fans Can Also Visit a Whiskey Distillery at the Alan Jackson Museum Site

The museum is located alongside a whiskey distillery. It’s called Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum.

“The dual-themed facility – located at 121 3rd Avenue South – provides visitors with multiple ways to immerse themselves in Jackson’s storied career, celebrating his music that’s become part of the soundtrack of their lives…while also quenching their honky-tonk tastes with his Silverbelly Whiskey in an interactive setting that’s never before been available,” the website explains.

“For over four decades, Alan has had an amazing career where his music has told stories of his life, creating the foundation of the legacy that we’re excited to share with his fans,” notes Jackson’s longtime manager Debbie Doebler on the museum’s website. “We’re proud to be creating a new way for Alan and his music to be part of all that Nashville offers to residents and visitors alike, day-in and day-out.”