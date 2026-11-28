The Soul Train Awards returned after a two-year hiatus on Friday, November 27, honoring the best in R&B, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel music.

The night also honored the late country music icon Dolly Parton, whose legacy has been celebrated by award shows and musicians through heartfelt renditions of her biggest hits since her passing. But the 2026 Soul Train Awards took things to another level with a stunning, soulful rendition of “Jolene” that was hard to top.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Takes Center Stage During Special 2026 Soul Train Awards Tribute

The 2026 Soul Train Awards paid tribute to late country icon Dolly Parton with an incredible performance by Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer, alongside pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, as they took the stage to sing a soulful rendition of “Jolene.”

Both Guyton and Spencer began their performance by incorporating Parton’s famous “9 to 5” nail percussion, with Rolling Stone reporting that they both wore black sequin dresses that closely resembled the dress Parton wore during her 1987 duet with Patti LaBelle.

Guyton and Spencer’s performance was easily one of the most memorable musical tributes to Parton, delivering a beautiful, soulful rendition of her classic hit, with Randolph adding a rich country sound on pedal steel guitar that performed an extra special touch.

Parton passed away on August 25, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer.

Guyton and Spencer were both heavily influenced by Parton. In fact, Guyton got to meet Parton before her passing, sharing on Instagram a clip of her doing an interview as the country icon casually walked in and surprised her. “They say never meet your heroes ‘cause they will disappoint you. Not Dolly. She was everything and more,” she captioned her post.

Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Praises ‘Jolene’ Performance

Getty Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guyton and Spencer’s tribute to Dolly Parton caught the attention of her younger sister, Stella Parton, who took to X to praise the moving performance.

“I’m gonna say this once, and you can mark it down. The Soul Train tribute to my big sister Dolly Parton was awesome, and I loved it! If you’re gonna do a tribute, may it always be a celebration!” She wrote.

She continued, “They all laid into with all that talent, beauty, sincerity and respect for my sister as the artist and human being she will always be! It’s one for the books! Thank you to everyone involved.”

The BET Instagram page shared a clip of Spencer and Guyton’s performance, and fans also shared how much they loved and appreciated the special tribute. “Performance of the night,” a comment read. “The best Dolly Tribute I’ve seen! They killed🔥,” a fan shared.

“👏👏👏👏🔥❤️ 🦋… one of THE BEST tributes I have seen to our beloved Dolly @brittneyspencer @mickeyguyton 👏 👏 yall did THAT 🔥,” another read. “And sounded amazing!! I’m happy this tribute happened & they did it. Smashed it !”