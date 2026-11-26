Thanksgiving looks a little different for Dolly Parton‘s family this year.

Three months after the country music legend’s passing, her niece, Danielle Parton, is remembering her beloved aunt and the lessons she taught her family about gratitude.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, Danielle, 50, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message as her family marked its first Thanksgiving without the woman they affectionately called “Aunt Granny.”

“This year looks a little different from my family,” Danielle said. “We’re missing someone very special at the table. But Aunt Granny taught us to count our blessings, and I have so many.”

The commercial pilot went on to express gratitude for her health, her loved ones and those who have shown her support throughout what has been a difficult year.

Danielle concluded her Thanksgiving message by encouraging others to hold their loved ones a little closer this holiday season.

According to reports, Dolly passed away on Aug. 25 at age 80 following a cancer diagnosis.

Danielle Parton Opens Up About Navigating Life Without Her Beloved Aunt

In the months since losing her aunt, Danielle has spoken candidly about her grief and how Dolly’s words of wisdom have helped her move forward.

Just over a week before Thanksgiving, Danielle paid tribute to the “Jolene” singer at the 2026 CMA Awards on Nov. 18 by wearing a dress that had been custom-made for Dolly.

The white fringe dress, which featured rhinestones and colorful detailing, was originally intended for Dolly’s unfinished “Light of Clear Blue Morning” music video.

While speaking with E! News on the red carpet, Danielle recalled how she leaned on her aunt’s advice in the days immediately following her passing.

“Almost immediately right after she passed, I gave myself one day to sit around and cry and feel pitiful about it,” she said. “Then the following day I had stuff to do, and I remember she’d always say, ‘Well, you just got to get your rear in gear and get to it.’ So that’s what I did.”

Danielle also faced health challenges of her own this year. During an October interview with Extra, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was caught early at “stage zero.”

She had shared the news with Dolly just weeks before her aunt’s passing, recalling how concerned the singer was for her niece despite dealing with her own health struggles.

Dolly Parton’s Niece Is Helping Carry On the Singer’s Legacy

In October, Danielle, the daughter of Dolly’s brother Bobby Lee Parton and Doris Maxine Noland, was named brand ambassador for the Dolly Parton Estate.

According to People, Danielle’s new role involves sharing personal memories of her aunt and helping preserve the work she left behind.

The military veteran made it clear that she had no intention of speaking on Dolly’s behalf or filling her shoes. Instead, she hopes to give fans a glimpse into the woman she grew up knowing.

The two shared a close bond, with Dolly even attending and speaking at Danielle’s military retirement ceremony in 2025 following her two decades of service.

In an Instagram post shared on Oct. 21, Danielle expressed how much it meant to her to uphold the values her family instilled in her.

“Being a Parton means hard work, big dreams and never forgetting where you came from,” she wrote. “I’m proud to be part of that legacy and to carry it on in my own way. 🩷”