Ella Langley‘s CMA Awards night turned into a major victory lap as “Choosin’ Texas” swept several categories and beat Taylor Swift for Single of the Year.

Langley entered the 60th Annual CMA Awards with a leading nine nominations and quickly lived up to the expectations surrounding her breakout year.

By the end of the night, “Choosin’ Texas” had won Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, giving Langley one of the ceremony’s biggest hauls.

Ella Langley Beats Taylor Swift For Single Of The Year

Getty Ella Langley at the 60th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

One of Langley’s biggest victories came in the Single of the Year category, where “Choosin’ Texas” faced competition from Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

The category also included Langley’s own “Be Her,” Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Cody Johnson’s “The Fall.”

According to People, “Choosin’ Texas” ultimately took the prize, giving Langley another major trophy for the song that has become the defining hit of her career.

The result was especially notable because Swift had returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in a decade and was nominated for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack single.

Swift also performed at the ceremony for the first time since 2013, delivering “I Knew It, I Knew You” as part of a medley that included her early country hit “Our Song.” EntertainmentNow reported on Swift’s CMA return, which marked a major return to the awards show where she first established herself as a country star.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ Wins Three Major CMA Awards

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Dick accept the Song of the Year award for “Choosin’ Texas” onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

Langley’s Single of the Year win was only part of the story. “Choosin’ Texas” also won Song of the Year, an award shared by its songwriters Luke Dick, Langley, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor.

The track had already picked up Music Video of the Year before the televised ceremony began. The Country Music Association announced the early win on Nov. 18, crediting Langley, Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney as the video’s directors.

Those victories gave the song three CMA trophies and added to a remarkable year in which “Choosin’ Texas” became Langley’s biggest commercial success.

The song has also enjoyed a historic run on the Billboard Hot 100, spending a record-extending 28 weeks at No. 1 as of the chart dated Nov. 21.

Langley had entered the ceremony with two nominations each in Single of the Year and Song of the Year, thanks to both “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.”

Langley Entered The Night As The Most-Nominated Artist

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

The sweep was not entirely unexpected. Langley led all artists with nine CMA nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

ABC detailed Langley’s nine nominations ahead of the ceremony, with Miranda Lambert following on seven and Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West receiving five each.

The country singer has spent much of 2026 building an increasingly dominant awards-season résumé.

Earlier this year, Langley won seven trophies at the ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year. The Academy of Country Music confirmed that she set a record for the most wins by a single artist in one year.

Her CMA success now extends that momentum into another major awards show, with “Choosin’ Texas” accounting for three victories.

Taylor Swift’s CMA Return Still Became A Major Moment

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Although Swift lost Single of the Year to Langley, her return remained one of the ceremony’s biggest moments.

The 36-year-old singer had not attended the CMA Awards since 2016 and had not performed on the show since 2013.

During the Nov. 18 ceremony at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Swift performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” before transitioning into “Our Song,” reconnecting her current music with the country career that launched her.

People reported that Keith Urban joined her during the performance, while Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church and Bill Anderson appeared during a backstage sequence.

Swift’s high-profile return added even more attention to the Single of the Year race, but the trophy ultimately belonged to Langley. Combined with the Song and Music Video wins, the result capped another major night for “Choosin’ Texas” in what has already been a record-setting year for the hit.