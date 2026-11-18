The 60th Annual CMA Awards air live tonight, November 18, in Nashville, promising memorable performances from some of country music’s biggest stars. The ceremony will also pay tribute to country icon Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Ahead of the ceremony, Parton’s niece, Danielle Parton, who was recently named the brand ambassador to all things Dolly, is finding a special way to honor her late aunt on the red carpet.

Dolly Parton’s Niece, Danielle, to Wear a Dress Made for the Late Singer at the CMA Awards

Getty Danielle Parton attends as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Dolly Parton’s niece, Danielle Parton, revealed that she plans to wear a dress originally made for Dolly that the legendary singer never got to wear at this year’s CMA Awards.

“The dress that I’m gonna be wearing, this is really special. It was actually made for Dolly for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning,’ and the song was just nominated for a Grammy. She has tried it on. She obviously didn’t get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, and so I’m gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn’t that precious?” Danielle shared.

As Danielle explained, the fashion tribute is even more meaningful given the song associated with the dress. Originally made for Dolly to wear while performing “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” the dress now carries added significance as the song was recently nominated for Best Country Duo/Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Parton is actually represented twice in the category, with her collaboration with Zac Brown Band on “Here” also earning a nomination, per People.

Dolly recorded “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” alongside Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire.

The “9 to 5” songstress is also nominated for Best Audio Book Narration and Storytelling Recording for “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

How the 2026 CMA Awards Will Honor Dolly Parton

Getty Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Tonight’s 2026 CMA Awards plan to honor Dolly Parton in a special tribute. However, details of the tribute are mostly under wraps. It’s believed that country stars will take the stage to perform some of the country icon’s most cherished hits, from “Jolene” to “I Will Always Love You.”

CMA Award show host Lainey Wilson did tease that the event would likely open with a tribute to Dolly. In fact, she revealed that she would lead the tribute, sharing, “I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly. I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally.”

The award show did reveal all the performers set to take the stage tonight, which include Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves (who recently sang a heartfelt rendition of Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards), Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.

The 2026 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, November 18, at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney +.