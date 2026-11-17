A special tribute is being held at the 60th Annual CMA Awards to honor the life and legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton. The “Jolene” singer died on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Ahead of the country music award show, which will air live on Wednesday, November 18, country singer Lee Brice spoke to Country Now about having Parton as a neighbor, what it was like meeting the legendary singer, and the unexpected story of his kids going under her fence.

Lee Brice Shares Unexpected Story of His Kids and Their Famous Neighbor Dolly Parton

Getty American singer-songwriter Lee Brice performs On Fox & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 30, 2017 in New York City.

Speaking with Country Now, Lee Brice opened up about his connection to the late Dolly Parton, revealing that the two were once neighbors and sharing a few heartwarming memories that fans may not know about.

“I’ve got to meet her a couple of times, and she was just everything you could imagine,” Brice said before surprisingly revealing that Parton was his backyard neighbor for four years.

“I happen to live in a neighborhood that was backed up to this big wooden fence, and I found out that it was her backyard,” Brice said. “My kids are climbing under the fence, and I go, ‘You can’t go over there,’ and they said, ‘Well, some lady came over and said, ‘It’s alright, ya’ll, you’re good,” he shared, noting that he wasn’t sure if it was Parton or not.

He went on to describe Parton as “so sweet” and shared that she would even “send gifts over” to his family, including his youngest, Trulee.

Lainey Wilson Is Set to Open the 2026 CMA Awards With a Dolly Parton Tribute

Getty Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year Award onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

While details surrounding the CMA Awards’ tribute to Dolly Parton remain under wraps, it has been revealed that host Lainey Wilson will open the show with a special performance honoring the country music legend.

“No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady, and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she did for me personally, the friend that she became,” Wilson shared on “Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts” (via ABC News).

In fact, gossip site DeuxMoi reported that Taylor Swift could be one of the artists performing in the Parton tribute. “Deuxmoi is hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18,” their statement read. “The Country Music Association has already confirmed that the ceremony will feature a tribute honoring the late country music icon, although the participating artists have yet to be announced.”

Swift not only announced that she would be attending the 2026 CMA Awards after being nominated for Single of the Year, but fans also learned that she will take the stage. The last time Swift performed at the awards show was 13 years ago, when she sang an acoustic version of her song “Red” alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.