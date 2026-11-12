Kacey Musgraves Shares What It Was Like Working With Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves has paid tribute to legendary country singer Dolly Parton on several occasions, highlighting the profound impact the music icon had on her and her own musical journey. From performing some of Parton’s biggest hits at award shows to honoring her legacy during her “Middle of Nowhere Tour” following her passing in August, Musgraves has made it clear how much Parton meant to her.

Now, in an interview with People, the “Mexico Honey” singer is opening up about her experiences working with Parton, offering a glimpse into what the country superstar was really like behind the scenes.

Kacey Musgraves Gets Candid About Her Experience Working With Dolly Parton

Getty Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In a new interview with People, Kacey Musgraves details what it was like working alongside country legend Dolly Parton. Although the pair never worked on a song together, Musgraves joined several stars, including Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, for a tribute to Parton at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where Parton eventually joined them to sing her beloved hit “Here You Come Again.”

“I was lucky to get to be around her several times, and each time I was just like, ‘What do I say?’” Musgraves told the outlet. “She was exactly like you would think that she would be — so humble, sense of humor, fun, so professional, really warm,” Musgraves shared. “You could see someone like that and understand how they could be closed off and jaded, but she was anything but that.”

Musgraves also shared that Parton was the only person who could convince her to break one bad habit. “I think the only time I’ve probably ever been really, really on time in my life was doing something with Dolly. I was like, ‘I’m not being late for that!’”

The “Slow Burn” singer has admired Parton for many years and shared what she loved most about her in 2019, right before she took the stage with the icon at the Grammy Awards. “She’s from another planet,” Musgraves told Variety. “She’s like a starchild… What I love most about her is that she has sex appeal, she has humor, and she has brains, and she wasn’t afraid to be the woman with all of those things.”

Musgraves’ Beautiful Tributes to Parton After Her Passing

Musgraves performed in a special tribute honoring Parton at the 2026 MTV Awards in September, just a month after the country legend’s passing. The performance began with archival footage of Parton introducing her beloved song “I Will Always Love You.” As the chorus began, Musgraves joined in, delivering an emotional rendition of the classic that served as a heartfelt tribute to the icon’s lasting legacy.

Musgraves shared the performance on Instagram, with fans applauding her moving rendition and the emotion she brought to the song. “The love for Dolly was written all over this performance,” a fan shared. “We need to talk about how you harmonized with Dolly and then switched to the lead melody so flawlessly! 🤯,” another shared. “you did her proud – just absolutely took my breath away. love you,” a comment read.

The songstress also led special tributes of her own during her “Middle of Nowhere Tour” following Parton’s death. While performing at TD Garden in Boston, Musgraves sang a rendition of “Here You Come Again.” She also took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where she delivered a fun rendition of “9 to 5.”