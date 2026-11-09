Garth Brooks Announces Minneapolis Concerts: Where, When & How to Get Tickets

Country legend Garth Brooks has big news for fans in Minnesota. He’s coming to Minneapolis for two concerts.

The concerts are part of his “Blame It All On my Roots” tour. “Garth Brooks is wrapping up a banner year on the road in a city that holds a special place in his touring history,” the Minneapolis announcement on his website says. “The concerts return Brooks to an arena where he has already made history — and to a city where he celebrated one of the biggest milestones of his career.”

Here are the facts you need to know about Brooks’ Minneapolis appearances.

When Are Garth Brooks’ Minneapolis Concerts?

Getty Garth Brooks.

Brooks announced his “Blame It All On My Roots” Arena Tour “will end 2026 with two shows at Minneapolis’ Target Center on Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12,” according to his website.

When do Garth Brooks Tickets Go on Sale for the Minneapolis Shows?

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, “Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. November 13.”

“Tickets for both Minneapolis shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. CT at AXS.com,” confirms Brooks’ website.

Where Will Garth Brooks Hold His Minneapolis Concerts?

They will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, according to his website.

How Much Are Tickets for Garth Brooks’ Minneapolis Concerts?

Brooks says on his website: “All tickets are priced at $155 ($140 ticket price, $5 venue fee, and $10 service fee), plus applicable local taxes. The shows will feature both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with every seat offered at the same fair price.”

Brooks has been battling problems with bots at other concert locations. He has been trying to make it right with fans who have lost the chance to get tickets to his concerts when bots swamped the ticket sales.

Why Is Minneapolis So Significant to Brooks?

In October of 1998, Brooks “recognized and celebrated the 5 millionth ticket buyer of his world tour in Minneapolis, marking a milestone in a tour that helped redefine what was possible for a country music artist,” his website says.

“I have no idea why they have taken me in the way they have, but it has been this way since the very beginning,” Brooks said in the statement.

“The Twin Cities then set an all-time record for Brooks when more than 200,000 people packed the Target Center for his comeback tour after retirement,” the website says.

“I remember seeing the great folks from the Target Center in Chicago,” Brooks said on his website. “The Windy City was the opening city on the comeback tour, and Chicago had just broken the 96-98 attendance record previously held by the Target Center. When I asked them what they were doing in Chicago, they simply said, ‘We came to get the record back.'”