Randy Travis Will Be Honored at Grand Ole Opry for 40-Year Milestone

Randy Travis will be honored at the Grand Ole Opry: Opy100 on December 11, the Opry announced. The other performers include Josh Turner, Mark Wills, James Dupre, and Gary Mule Deer.

The event will celebrate his 40th year as a Grand Ole Opry member. Travis also on tour and has a number of concert dates in November 2026, according to his website.

“40 years. Countless hits. One legendary career. ❤️,” the Opry wrote on Instagram. “On December 11, we celebrate @therandytravis’ four decades as an Opry member with special performances from friends including @joshturnermusic, @jamesdupre,@markwillsmusic, @gary_muledeer, @pauloverstreetmusic, and more! Be part of this unforgettable night celebrating the music and legacy of a country icon.”

Randy Travis Joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1986

Getty Randy Travis.

The country star has been a Grand Ole Opry member for four decades.

“A Grand Ole Opry member since 1986, Randy has earned numerous accolades, among them six CMA awards — including two male-vocalist titles — 10 American Music Awards, nine ACMs, six Grammys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Travis’s bio on the Grand Ole Opry’s website says. “In 2008, he reunited with Warner Bros. and has released several traditional country albums that reminded country fans yet again why his name is frequently mentioned alongside such country legends as George Jones, Keith Whitley, and Lefty Frizzell.”

The bio continues: “Long before he saved country music from drifting too far from the shore, country music had saved Randy from a troubled youth and potentially bleak future. Drugs, alcohol and fast cars led to a few scrapes with the law during his teen years, but the North Carolina native found his calling when he won a talent contest and earned a regular gig performing at the popular Charlotte night club, Country City USA.”

Travis “moved to Nashville with his manager Elizabeth Hatcher to pursue a career as a country singer and wound up paying dues cooking catfish, washing dishes, and performing at the Nashville Palace. Young Randy Traywick (as he was known then) changed his name and independently released his debut album, Randy Ray — Live at the Nashville Palace,” according to the Opry.

“With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016,” Travis says on his website.

Randy Travis Has Dealt With the Effects of a Stroke

It’s well known that Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 that robbed him of his ability to speak. He worked through his issues with years of rehabilitation.

His wife Mary has helped immensely with his recovery, and she has given interviews about caring for Travis.

“It feels like an honor,” she told “Got It From My Momma” podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith.

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She told Fox Digital: “Obviously, during the stroke, that was probably the closest life or death, if you will, situation,” she said. “We were there for five and a half months. We left home one morning thinking we were just going to go to the critical care and get something for congestion that he had, and we didn’t walk back in the house for five and a half months.”